United States Wellness and Functional Beverages Market Report: Issues and Trends in the "New" Wellness and Functional Beverage Market

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wellness and Functional Beverages in the U.S.: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents BMC's research on wellness beverages and functional beverages industries to provide insights into the increasingly intertwined world of healthful beverages that offer a specific functional benefit to consumers. The study examines trends and issues in this multi-faceted market, covering beverages aiming to aid health, quench thirst and provide specific benefits. The report also distinguishes between the traditional and new-era wellness beverages industry, looking at the various segments and types. Market drivers and need states are discussed and data and forecasts are provided. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry are also discussed.

The report looks at protein drinks, probiotics, antioxidant beverages, hydration beverages, dietary supplements, the functional beverages market, nutrient provision/meal replacement products and beverages and supplements targeted to senior citizens.

Questions answered include:

Which segments in the United States have been growing, and which have not?

have been growing, and which have not? What percentage of the U.S. beverage market can be classified as belonging to the wellness and functional category, and how has this changed in recent years?

What are the leading companies, and how have they been performing?

Which segment has the highest growth? Which company has leading market share?

What are the leading consumer benefit segments of the industry?

How has the new wave of wellness and functional beverages evolved from legacy categories?

What are the prospects of the wellness and functional category by beverage segment through 2025?

The report provides an overview of 16 beverage segments before giving more attention to the 11 categories deemed the "new" wellness and functional beverage category. Much more than a functional beverages market report and wellness beverages market report rolled into one, this study provides data and analysis of multiple facets of both segments and insight on the trends and consumer need states driving these increasingly intertwined industries.

The companies and brands that comprise the burgeoning super-category are vetted, anchoring them in the context of recent changes that have spurred growth. Advertising and demographic data of the sub-segments are documented.

Key Topics Covered:

Wellness and Functional Beverage Category Definitions

Wellness and Functional Beverage Market

Wellness and Functional Beverage Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Wellness and Functional Beverage Per Capita Consumption 2006 - 2021

Wellness and Functional Beverages Share of Multiple Beverage Market Wholesale Dollar Sales 2016 and 2021

Wellness and Functional Beverages Share of No-Alcohol Multiple Beverage Market Wholesale Dollar Sales 2016 and 2021

Key Wellness and Functional Beverage Categories Change in Wholesale Dollar Sales 2021

Wellness and Functional Category Volume Shares 2021

Wholesale Dollar Shares by Consumer Benefit 2016 and 2021

The New Wellness and Functional Segments

Issues and Trends in the "New" Wellness and Functional Beverage Market

Segment Share of Wholesale Dollars and Volume 2021

The New Wellness and Functional Beverages - RTD Tea

RTD Tea Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

RTD Meal Replacement Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Superpremium Juice Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Kombucha Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Coconut Water Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Sports Beverages Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Energy Drinks Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Nutrient-Enhanced Drinks Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Protein Drinks Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Leading Wellness and Functional Beverage Companies

Leading Wellness and Functional Beverage Companies by Wholesale Dollars 2020

Leading Wellness and Functional Companies' Wholesale Dollar Share 2015 and 2020

Leading U.S. Wellness and Functional Beverage Segments Advertising Expenditures 2020

Outlook and Future

Projected New Wellness and Functional Wholesale Dollars Compound Annual Growth 2020 - 2025

The Projected Wellness and Functional Beverage Market by Segment

Projected Wellness and Functional Beverage Market Wholesale Dollars and Share by Segment 2020 - 2025

Projected Wellness and Functional Dollar Share by Segment 2020 and 2025

