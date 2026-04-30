UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. TO PRESENT AT BOFA SECURITIES HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Health Care Conference on May 12, 2026, at 1:40pm PT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and a webcast replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com).

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, operating through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers located throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.