UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. TO PRESENT AT SEPTEMBER HEALTHCARE CONFERENCES

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is scheduled to present at the following conferences:

September 8, 2026, at 8:45am ET at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

September 14, 2026, at 8:30am ET at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

September 15, 2026, at 10:15am ET at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference

A live audio webcast of the presentation and a webcast replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com).

About Universal Health Services

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is one of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services. Since our founding in 1979, UHS has grown steadily into a premier Fortune 500® corporation perennially recognized by multiple esteemed national rating entities. Through its subsidiaries, UHS employs more than 102,000 employees and operates 30 inpatient acute care facilities, more than 380 inpatient behavioral health facilities, approximately 170 outpatient and other facilities, nationwide virtual behavioral health services, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services with physical locations in 40 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. www.uhs.com

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.