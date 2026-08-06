University of South Carolina to Host National AI Conference Featuring Leaders from BBDO Worldwide, AT&T and FOX News Media

Professional conference and Student AI Challenge will explore how communications organizations are preparing for an AI-powered future

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of South Carolina's School of Journalism and Mass Communications will bring together some of the nation's leading voices in media, advertising, public relations and corporate communications this fall for a two-day event examining how artificial intelligence is transforming communications.

The conference - AI in Media, Advertising & Public Relations - will be held Friday, Oct. 9, at the Russell House University Union on the University of South Carolina campus.

A companion Student AI Challenge will take place Saturday, Oct. 10, giving university students from across South Carolina the opportunity to collaborate in interdisciplinary teams, tackle a real-world communications challenge using artificial intelligence and compete for cash prizes totaling $15,000.

Featured speakers include:

Andrew Robertson , Chairman, BBDO Worldwide

, Chairman, BBDO Worldwide Valerie Vargas , Senior Vice President, Creative Content & Advertising, AT&T

, Senior Vice President, Creative Content & Advertising, AT&T Porter Berry , President & Editor-in-Chief, FOX News Digital

, President & Editor-in-Chief, FOX News Digital Benjamin Vaughan, Head of AI Research, Vurvey Labs

Head of AI Research, Vurvey Labs Robby Thomas , Vice President and General Manager, WIS-TV / Gray Media

, Vice President and General Manager, WIS-TV / Gray Media Stephen Brown , President, Cookerly PR

, President, Cookerly PR Peter LaMotte , President of Strategic Communications, Chernoff Newman

, President of Strategic Communications, Chernoff Newman University of South Carolina faculty experts in artificial intelligence, creativity and strategic communications

The conference will examine how organizations are integrating AI into newsrooms, creative agencies, corporate communications and marketing organizations while preparing their workforce for an AI-powered future.

Interactive workshops, executive conversations and industry discussions will provide attendees with practical insights into leadership, creativity, human-AI collaboration and organizational transformation.

"The communications professions are experiencing one of the most significant periods of change in their history," said Tom Reichert, dean of the College of Information and Communications. "This conference brings together leaders who are navigating that change every day. Our goal is to create meaningful conversations that help professionals, educators and students better understand how AI is reshaping journalism, advertising and public relations while reinforcing the importance of creativity, ethics and human judgment."

The conference is designed for professionals working in journalism, advertising, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, media and higher education, as well as university students preparing for careers in those fields.

The Student AI Challenge on Saturday will challenge teams to solve a real-world communications problem using artificial intelligence, research, strategy and creativity while receiving mentorship from industry professionals.

The top three teams will be awarded prizes. The first-place team will receive $7,500 to be shared among the individuals. No coding or technical skills are needed to participate.

The conference is presented in partnership with the South Carolina Research Authority (SCRA), Google, Vurvey Labs and other industry partners.

For more information and to register, visit: https://sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/cic/initiatives/ai/ai_conference/

SOURCE University of South Carolina School of Journalism and Mass Communications