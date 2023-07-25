Unlocking the Potential: Finland's Loyalty Market to Surge at 12.3% CAGR, Anticipated to Reach $837.6 Million by 2027

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Finland Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The loyalty market in Finland is expected to grow by 13.0% on annual basis to reach US$526.0 million in 2023.

In value terms, the loyalty market in Finland has recorded a CAGR of 13.7% during 2018-2022.The loyalty market in Finland will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 12.3% during 2023-2027. Loyalty market in the country will increase from US$465.4 million in 2022 to reach US$837.6 million by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The report's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in Finland. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Finland Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

  • Ecommerce Spend
  • POS Spend

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Finland

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027

  • Loyalty Schemes
  • Loyalty Platforms

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027

  • Points programs
  • Tier-based programs
  • Mission-driven programs
  • Spend-based programs
  • Gaming programs
  • Free perks programs
  • Subscription programs
  • Community programs
  • Refer a friend program
  • Paid programs
  • Cashback programs

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027

  • In-Store
  • Online
  • Mobile

Finland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

  • Seller Driven
  • Payment Instrument
  • Others

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027

  • Diversified Retailers
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Toy & Hobby Shops
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Merchandise
  • Other

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027

  • Card Based Access
  • Digital Access

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027

  • B2C Consumers
  • B2B Consumers

Finland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

  • Free
  • Free + Premium
  • Premium

Finland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software

  • Analytics and AI Driven
  • Normal CRM

Finland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

  • In House
  • Third Party Vendor

Finland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027

  • Software
  • Services

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027

  • Custom Built Platform
  • Off the Shelf Platform

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

Reasons to buy

  • Gain insights into the Finland loyalty spend market: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Finland loyalty spend market, including market size, growth drivers, and trends. This information can help businesses to make informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies.
  • Benchmark your business against competitors: The report provides a competitive analysis of the Finland loyalty spend market, which can help businesses to identify their strengths and weaknesses relative to their competitors. This information can help businesses to improve their loyalty program strategies and gain a competitive advantage.
  • Stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the loyalty spend market: The report provides an overview of the latest trends in the loyalty spend market, such as the growing popularity of mobile-based loyalty programs and the increasing awareness of the benefits of loyalty programs among consumers. This information can help businesses to stay ahead of the competition and improve their loyalty program strategies.
  • Make informed decisions about your loyalty program: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the factors to consider when developing a loyalty program, such as the target audience, the rewards and benefits, and the marketing and communication strategy. This information can help businesses to develop a loyalty program that is effective and successful.

