Unvault Highlights $750 Billion in Untapped Wealth in U.S. Jewelry Drawers

With the average U.S. household holding $5,700 in unappraised gold jewelry, Unvault urges consumers to re-evaluate their physical assets ahead of the holiday season.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As households transition into the fall season, Unvault is highlighting one of the largest untracked wealth categories in the United States.

Unvault published The Jewelry Drawer Index, revealing that American homes are sitting on an estimated $750 billion in intrinsic gold metal value alone. As gold prices sit near historic highs, millions of Americans continue to overlook the compounding value stored in their jewelry boxes.

Unvault

The Hidden Asset Class: 16x Growth Sitting in a Drawer

According to World Gold Council data highlighted in the report, Americans consumed 7,050 tonnes of gold jewelry between 1995 and 2025. Because 3 out of 4 fine jewelry purchases are never resold or recycled, an estimated 5,288 tonnes of physical gold remain stored in American homes.

While physical gold spot prices have appreciated 16-fold—rising from $279/oz in 2000 to $4,400/oz earlier this year (peaking at a record $5,602 in January)—consumer awareness has lagged behind.

"Gold has been compounding quietly while pieces sit tucked away in jewelry boxes," said Nidhi Singhvi, Co-Founder of Unvault. "Jewelry doesn't come with monthly statements or ticker symbols. A chain bought for $600 two decades ago still feels like a $600 piece to its owner, even though the raw gold inside may be worth closer to $4,000 today. As we move into the fall and head toward the holidays, it is the perfect time for households to audit their drawers and re-evaluate what they actually own."

The Protection & Knowledge Gap

Unvault's analysis of 50,000+ platform evaluations documents a persistent, structural disconnect between perceived value and market reality:

3x Underestimation Gap : Owners consistently underestimate the current gold metal value of their pieces by a factor of three or more.

: Owners consistently underestimate the current gold metal value of their pieces by a factor of three or more. 62% Uninsured Rate : Nearly two-thirds of U.S. jewelry owners carry no insurance on their fine jewelry due to a lack of updated appraisals.

: Nearly two-thirds of U.S. jewelry owners carry no insurance on their fine jewelry due to a lack of updated appraisals. No Financial Paper Trail: Household jewelry is rarely tracked by financial advisors or included on family balance sheets.

Concentration: Where the Wealth Sits

While the estimated national average is $5,700 per household, The Jewelry Drawer Index reveals significant geographic and demographic concentration:

Top-Indexing States: New Jersey leads the nation with an estimated $8,784 in gold metal value per household, followed by Connecticut ($8,303), California ($8,099), Maryland ($8,066), and Massachusetts ($7,901).

Re-evaluating Assets Before the Holiday Season

As families manage finances ahead of the holidays, knowing the exact intrinsic value of physical assets is an essential first step. Unvault's platform leverages AI and live market data to provide free, transparent valuations in under 60 seconds.

To access the full findings of The Jewelry Drawer Index or learn how to sell jewelry online, visit unvault.co.

About Unvault

Unvault is an AI-powered asset valuation and portfolio tracking platform that transforms fine jewelry into an actively managed financial asset. By combining computer vision technology with real-time market data and expert gemologist reviews, Unvault provides instant, transparent valuations and liquidity options without the markups or delays of traditional appraisal channels. Founded by fintech and tech leaders Nidhi Singhvi and Navya Reddy, Unvault empowers consumers to track, protect, and liquidate personal luxury holdings with complete confidence. Learn more at unvault.co.

Media Contact:

Unvault Press Team | [email protected] | unvault.co

SOURCE Unvault