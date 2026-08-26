UP Fintech: Q2 Revenue Hits Record High, Up 31.4% YoY; Global Client Assets Reach US$60.7 Billion

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) ("UP Fintech" or the "Company"), announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. In the second quarter, the Company's revenue reached an all-time high of US$182.3 million, representing an increase of 31.4% year-over-year (YoY) and 17.7% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). Non-GAAP net income attributable to UP Fintech shareholders was US$42.8 million, up 20% QoQ*. During the quarter, the Company added 32,600 funded clients, bringing its total funded accounts to 1.3 million, up 10.3% YoY. Net asset inflows from global retail clients remained solid at over US$1.5 billion, helping drive total client assets by 16.7% YoY to US$60.7 billion.

Mr. Wu Tianhua, Founder and CEO of UP Fintech, said: "Our globally focused growth strategy continued to gain momentum in Q2, with client assets increasing sequentially across all global markets. Client assets in Hong Kong rose nearly 30% QoQ, while Australia and New Zealand grew by more than 30% and the US by nearly 50%, reflecting the continued trust global clients place in our products and services."

"To meet users' diverse global investment needs, we further expanded our product coverage and enhanced the trading experience. During the quarter, our global ETF coverage expanded to Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. In Singapore, we introduced one-click linking for CDP, SRS and CPF accounts, as well as fractional trading for Singapore-listed securities. We also strengthened our derivatives offering by launching US index options in Hong Kong and rolling out a new futures channel across all licensed markets. TigerAI's analytical capabilities were expanded to cover commodity, equity index and FX futures, helping investors access market insights and identify opportunities more efficiently. Looking ahead, we will continue strengthening our service capabilities and competitiveness across regional markets, making it easier and more efficient for users to invest across a diversified range of global assets."

Singapore Market Presence Strengthens as Trading Volume and Orders Hit Record Highs

In Singapore, the Company delivered another strong quarter, with total trading volume and orders reaching record highs, up 92% and 46% YoY, respectively. Active trading accounts grew for the tenth consecutive quarter. By asset class, US stock trading volume rose 114% QoQ, while US options trading accounts increased 69% YoY, both reaching record highs. On the local product front, the Tiger BOSS Debit Card—Singapore's first debit card to reward spending with fractional shares, launched with a locally licensed institution—continued to gain traction. Q2 card spending increased 37% YoY, while total cardholders grew 22%. During the quarter, the Company continued to strengthen its brand presence by integrating into local lifestyle scenes and deepening engagement with younger audiences.

Hong Kong Delivers Strong Growth as Multi-Asset Trading Activity Rises

The Company's Hong Kong business accelerated in Q2, supported by strong growth across multiple asset classes. Total active trading accounts increased 132% YoY, while total orders rose 70.9%, reflecting continued expansion in both trading activity and the user base. In Q2, the Company further expanded its options offering with the launch of US index options trading and partnered with the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) to host an offline launch event, attracting approximately 200 professional investors and active options traders. During the quarter, US options trading volume increased 231% YoY, while US and Hong Kong cash equity trading volumes rose 192% and 197% YoY, respectively, highlighting growing investor demand for cross-market diversification. Digital assets also gained traction, with cryptocurrency assets under custody and trading volume increasing 84.8% and 154.8% YoY, respectively. In recognition of its continued product and service enhancements, Tiger Brokers Hong Kong was named "Best HK-US Stock Trading Platform" by eDigest, further strengthening its brand presence and reputation for professional services in the local market.

US, Australia and New Zealand Markets Reach New Milestones as Growth Momentum Strengthens

In the US, the Company delivered continued improvement in Q2, with key operating metrics recording solid growth. By quarter-end, assets under custody (AUC) increased 58.1% QoQ, total orders rose 215.7%, and total trading volume grew 88.3%. Options trading was particularly strong, with trading volume and orders increasing 201.1% and 196.4% QoQ, respectively, becoming a key growth driver and demonstrating the Company's strength in serving sophisticated traders.

In Australia and New Zealand, the Company continued to enhance its products and services, supporting steady regional growth. In Australia, net asset inflows increased 124.8% YoY, total trading volume rose 134.9%, and new account openings grew 75.5%, reflecting growth in both the customer base and trading activity. New Zealand also maintained solid momentum, with total asset inflows, net asset inflows and active trading accounts increasing 82%, 64% and 58% YoY, respectively. During Q2, Tiger Fintech (NZ) Limited also received three MoneyHub 2026 awards: "2026 Favourite Investing Platform For Asian Market", "2026 Favourite Low-Cost US Shares Platform" and "2026 Favourite Multi-Market Trading Platform", recognising the platform's product capabilities and multi-market investing experience.

Product Enhancements Further Improve the Multi-Market Investing Experience

Quarterly IPO Subscriptions Approach the HK$1 Trillion Milestone

In Q2, commission income reached US$78.3 million, up 20.9% YoY, while interest-related income rose 35.1% to US$83 million. The Company continued to expand its product coverage and enhance the trading experience to meet investors' increasingly diverse global investment needs. During the quarter, our global ETF coverage expanded to include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, while upgrading its ETF information pages to help users access key insights more efficiently. In Singapore, integrated accounts can now be linked to CDP, SRS and CPF in one step, enabling users to trade through Cash Boost accounts with greater convenience. Fractional trading was also introduced for Singapore-listed securities, providing investors with greater trading flexibility. For derivatives investors, the platform launched a new futures channel and introduced take-profit and stop-loss orders for futures spreads, making strategy execution and risk management more efficient. TigerAI also expanded its futures analysis to cover market trends and fundamentals across commodity, index and foreign exchange futures. The options exercise experience was further enhanced, with Hong Kong and US options now supporting active exercise on expiration dates. The submission window for US options exercise and do-not-exercise instructions was also extended, giving users more time to make decisions and manage their strategies.

These service enhancements were accompanied by higher trading activity. In Q2, total Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) increased 28.4% YoY, while US stock DARTs during overnight trading hours rose 99.1%, reflecting growing demand beyond regular market hours. During the same period, the number of TigerAI users engaging in conversations increased 58% YoY, while total conversations rose 288.8%, demonstrating the growing role of intelligent tools in users' investment research and decision-making.

Meanwhile, as Hong Kong's IPO market regained momentum, investor participation through the platform continued to rise. Q2 IPO subscriptions neared the HK$1 trillion milestone for a single quarter, reaching a record HK$968.8 billion, up 577% YoY and 78% QoQ. This performance further demonstrates the platform's appeal to investors through its IPO information, subscription services and trading experience.

Wealth Management Business Expands as High-Net-Worth (HNW) Client Base Grows

The wealth management business maintained solid momentum in Q2, with continued growth in client assets and improvements in client quality. The number of clients with assets of US$1 million or more increased 16.9% QoQ, while active HNW clients continued to grow, reflecting the platform's strengthening ability to serve higher-value client segments. The structured notes business delivered significant growth, with Q2 trading volume increasing 273.1% YoY and 83.7% QoQ, while active trading accounts rose 161.3% YoY, reflecting growing investor demand for structured wealth management products. Public fund AUC also grew steadily, recording double-digit YoY growth during the quarter. In addition, the Company's Hong Kong Type 9 asset management business reached a record high, with assets under custody increasing 300.2% YoY and 40.6% QoQ. Overall, the Company further strengthened its wealth management and asset allocation offering, enhancing its comprehensive service capabilities.

TradingFront, the Company's turnkey asset management platform, also expanded in Q2. Its total AUC increased 171.8% YoY, structured product turnover grew 490% YoY, and Referral Client Accounts rose 80.4% YoY. In addition, the platform added structured notes denominated in CNH, EUR, JPY and AUD, broadening investment advisers' asset allocation and risk management options. It also launched Daily Digest, an AI-powered market briefing, alongside portfolio backtesting, one-click sharing and a macroeconomic calendar to improve analysis and client service efficiency.

Underwrote 14 Hong Kong IPOs; Completed Two US SPAC IPOs and Micware's Listing

ESOP Added 50 New Clients in Q2

In the second quarter, the Company's other revenue, including investment banking, ESOP and other corporate services, reached US$21.0 million, representing a 67.6% YoY increase.

The Company continued to expand its global capital markets presence. In Hong Kong, it underwrote 14 IPOs across AI, hard technology, smart manufacturing and automotive semiconductors, including Manycore Tech, DeepZero, Zhongke WengeAI, SUNMI and SEER Robotics. The Company also expanded its A+H listing business by participating in the Hong Kong listings of industry leaders including Huaqin Technology, Senior Technology Material and LINGYI iTECH. In the US, the Company participated in 4 US IPO distributions, supporting the Nasdaq listings of DaSouChe and Micware, and completed 2 major SPAC IPOs involving Pershing Square and Quantum Leap Acquisition.

The Company's ESOP platform, UponeShare, maintained steady growth, adding 50 new clients in Q2 and bringing the total number of companies served to 840. In H1 2026, newly signed SaaS and consulting contract values increased 275% and 196% YoY, reflecting growing corporate demand for digital equity incentive management and professional advisory services.

The Company also expanded its corporate services ecosystem, adding 15 Corporate Account clients in Q2, including Zhipu AI, Momenta and Lingyi iTech. The total number of Corporate Account clients reached 548.

*Excluding the impact of the first-quarter penalty

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR), also known as Tiger Brokers, is a leading online brokerage firm with a focus on redefining global investing with technologies for the next generation.

Since inception, the Company has been committed to offering a high-quality user experience, with the goal of becoming a world-leading online brokerage while helping investors access efficient and smart global investing. We offer a diversified range of financial products and services across brokerage, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) management, investment banking, wealth management, investor community, and investor education.

UP Fintech strives to elevate financial technology R&D to a new level. While we inherit the best traditions from the financial sector and blend them with the best minds of tech experts, we develop our own technology infrastructure—an aggregation that enables multi-currency trading of various products across markets, guaranteeing our reliable, secure, and scalable services are accessible to all with low latency.

In 2019, UP Fintech was listed on Nasdaq as UP Fintech Holding Limited under the ticker TIGR. We currently serve over 10 million users and over 2.7 million account holders worldwide through our flagship platform "Tiger Trade" and hold over 80 licenses and qualifications across Singapore, Hong Kong, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information about UP Fintech as a company, please visit itiger.com

SOURCE UP Fintech Holding Limited