Upcoming Medicare Changes in 2020

With so many changes imposed by federal and state governments, it's tough for seniors to keep up and stay ahead of all the daily Medicare news. Most seniors don't know where to turn for accurate, trust-worthy, unbiased Medicare information; sometimes making them feel like tiny fish in the struggling to understand in the middle of an ocean of Medicare info.

As many seniors have heard, the federal government is making a major upcoming change to Medicare Supplement Plans within the next six months. Starting January 1, 2020, the federal government is not allowing Medicare Supplement Plans, which cover the Part B annual deductible to be sold to newly-eligible Medicare recipients. This means that Medicare Supplement Plan F, which is "the most popular Medicare Supplement Plan", along with Medicare Supplement Plan C, will no longer be available to anyone who's Medicare Part A benefits start January 1, 2020 or later. Of course this type of change causes mass-confusion for every senior in America and raises so many questions.

"Why is Medicare Plan F being phased out?"

"Does this affect me and should I worry about it?"

"Can I still keep my Plan F?"

"What happens if I'm still working and I already have Part A but don't have Part B yet?"

"I keep hearing that Plan F rates will increase…is this true?"

And the list goes on and on…

