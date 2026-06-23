Upgrade Your Productivity: Save 20% on iFLYTEK AINOTE Series This Prime Day

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Day 2026 is the perfect time to revolutionize your daily workflow. From June 23 to June 28, iFLYTEK is offering an exclusive 20% discount on its premier smart electronic ink notebooks: the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 and the iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2. Designed for professionals, students, and creators, these devices seamlessly blend the tactile feel of traditional paper with cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Next-Gen Features for Smarter Work

iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 Prime Day Mega Deals offer up to 20% off! iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 Prime Day Mega Deals offer up to 20% off!

The iFLYTEK AINOTE series is engineered to eliminate digital distractions while maximizing efficiency. Key features include:

Advanced AI Voice-to-Text: Powered by industry-leading voice recognition, both devices offer real-time, multi-language voice-to-text transcription and instant AI-generated meeting summaries.

Paper-like Writing: Enjoy a tactile, zero-latency writing experience with a premium, pressure-sensitive stylus—perfect for sketching ideas, signing contracts, or taking meticulous notes.

Eye-Friendly E-Ink Display: Work, write, or read for hours without eye strain, thanks to the glare-free paperless screen.

Two Powerful Choices to Fit Your Lifestyle

iFLYTEK AINOTE 2: The ultimate professional powerhouse. Featuring a larger display and robust multitasking capabilities, it is built for executives and managers who need to streamline complex business workflows.

iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2: Ultra-slim and feather-light. This sleek companion is tailor-made for students, journalists, and on-the-go workers who demand maximum portability without sacrificing AI efficiency.

Perfect For Every Scenario

Whether you are capturing fast-paced lectures in a university hall, recording high-stakes corporate board meetings, or brainstorming your next big creative project on a cross-country flight, the AINOTE series keeps your thoughts organized, digitized, and fully searchable. Sync your notes seamlessly across your smartphone and laptop to stay productive anywhere, anytime.

Limited-Time Offer

Don't miss this chance to invest in your productivity. Visit Amazon or the official store between June 23 and June 28, 2026, to grab the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 or iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 at an unbeatable 20% off.

SOURCE iFLYTEK AINOTE