UPSHOT BALTIMORE NAMES SONIA CHASE PRESIDENT OF THE FRANCHISE

Baltimore Native and Trailblazing Former WNBA Player Returns Home to Lead the UPSHOT League's Fifth Franchise

BALTIMORE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPSHOT Baltimore, the fifth franchise of the UPSHOT League and the newest team owned, managed, and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, today announced the appointment of Sonia Chase as President of the franchise. A Baltimore native who was born and raised in the city, Chase brings nearly three decades of experience as a professional athlete, sports executive, and nationally recognized community leader to the helm of the franchise.

Maryland native and WNBA trailblazer Sonia Chase named President of UPSHOT Baltimore.

UPSHOT Baltimore will begin play in May 2027, calling the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena home. The team's name, logo, colors, jerseys, mascot, and inaugural head coach will be announced in the coming months.

"Sonia Chase embodies everything that makes Baltimore great - grit, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to community," said Greg Resh, Governor of UPSHOT Baltimore and also a Baltimore native. "Her career as a trailblazing athlete and respected sports executive makes her exactly the right leader for this franchise. We look forward to seeing UPSHOT Baltimore take the court in 2027 and to the economic and civic energy this franchise will bring to our state."

"As a proud daughter of Baltimore, this moment means more to me than words can capture," said Chase. "I've spent my career building opportunities in professional sports and giving back to the community that raised me - now I get to do both, at home, building something historic for the city I love. Baltimore has always shown up for its champions, and I can't wait to build a team and an organization this city can be proud of."

A pioneer in women's professional basketball, Chase made history as the first woman drafted directly from the University of Maryland into the WNBA, while still enrolled as a student-athlete. That milestone launched a distinguished professional career spanning the WNBA and international competition, including clubs in Greece, Turkey, and China. A first-round NWBL Draft selection, she earned NWBL All-Star honors with the Birmingham Power and won a gold medal at the U.S. Olympic Festival while competing as a Division I student-athlete.

Chase most recently served as an Associate Director in Secretariat's Global Sports Practice, where she advises emerging leagues, sports properties, investors, brands, and collegiate athletics programs on growth strategy, commercialization, governance, and stakeholder engagement. She has played a key role in developing and activating a strategic ecosystem of more than 170 sponsor, investor, media, content, international, vendor, and partnership relationships across approximately 111 organizations, substantially expanding an emerging league's commercial opportunities, strategic alliances, and market presence.

Prior to joining Secretariat, Chase served as U.S. Sponsorship Operations Manager at Deloitte, where she oversaw operations, analytics, and logistics for a sponsorship portfolio representing more than $4.9 billion in business, including partnerships with the WNBA, USGA, USTA, NWSL, Team USA, the International Olympic Committee, the Paris 2024 and LA28 Olympic Games, SoFi Stadium, and the James Beard Foundation. She also supported more than 2,000 national client accounts annually, served as a strategic liaison to Deloitte's executive leadership team, and consulted with both the National Basketball Players Association and the Women's National Basketball Players Association. Beyond professional sports and consulting, Chase is the Founder & CEO of Chase Your Dreams Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding opportunities for youth in underserved communities throughout Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Through the Academy and her U.S. Sports/NIKE Basketball and Leadership Development Camps, she has positively impacted more than 13,000 youth since 2009 through programs focused on athletic development, financial literacy, STEAM, conflict resolution, and life skills development. In recognition of her sustained commitment to youth development and community advancement, Chase received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chase earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature and a Certificate in Women's Studies from the University of Maryland.

Additional announcements regarding UPSHOT Baltimore's team name, logo, colors, jerseys, mascot, and inaugural head coach will follow in the coming months. For more information, please visit Baltimore.upshotleague.com.

About the UPSHOT League

The UPSHOT League is a premier women's professional basketball league headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Owned and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, the league is built on four core pillars - UPlift, UPward, UPend, and Uproar - aiming to create meaningful pathways for athletes and strengthen the communities they serve. The league's "Founding Four" teams include the Jacksonville Waves, Savannah Steel, Charlotte Crown and Greensboro Groove. Expansion teams include UPSHOT Baltimore and UPSHOT Nashville.

About Zawyer Sports & Entertainment

Zawyer Sports & Entertainment (ZSE) is a sports ownership and management company creating exceptional experiences for athletes, fans, and communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, ZSE owns and operates multiple professional teams and is the force behind The Upshot League, a professional women's basketball league Where the Future is UP. With a focus on opportunity, community, and connection, ZSE builds platforms where players shine, fans engage, and cities thrive.

Media Contact

Lauren Muni

Zawyer Sports & Entertainment

[email protected]

SOURCE UPSHOT Baltimore