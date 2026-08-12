UptimeHealth Named No. 76 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for 3,545% Three-Year Revenue Growth

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UptimeHealth today announced it has been ranked No. 76 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"To be on this list amongst incredible companies for the second year in a row, this time ranking in the top 100 of the Inc. 5000, is a direct reflection of our team's relentless dedication. Every day, the people at UptimeHealth push the boundaries of what's possible, and this milestone belongs entirely to them," said Bill Olsen and Jinesh Patel, co-founders of UptimeHealth.

Across industries from AI to healthcare and professional services, the 5,000 honorees posted a median three-year growth rate of 130% and have added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, honoree profiles, and a searchable database, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact."

Inc. will celebrate honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas; the top 500 appear in Inc. Magazine's Fall issue.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies are ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, they must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, and be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions—as of December 31, 2025. Minimum revenue is $100,000 for 2022 and $2 million for 2025. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About UptimeHealth

UptimeHealth is a Boston-based healthcare technology company that helps dental, medical, and veterinary practices reduce downtime, lower operational costs, and stay compliant. Its platform combines equipment management software, technician support, facilities management, and front-office training. Founded in 2018 by Bill Olsen and Jinesh Patel, it supports private practices and multi-site organizations nationwide. Learn more at www.uptimehealth.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with Fast Company. Visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE UptimeHealth