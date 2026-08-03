URAC Announces First Organizations to Earn Health Care AI Accreditation

Guidehealth, RediMinds and SandsRx set a new benchmark for responsible AI governance in health care

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- URAC, the nation's leading independent health care accreditor, announced that Guidehealth, RediMinds and SandsRx are the first organizations to earn URAC's Health Care Artificial Intelligence Accreditation, marking an important milestone in establishing independent standards for responsible AI governance across health care.

URAC launched its Health Care AI Accreditation in 2025 to provide developers and users of AI in health care with a framework for responsible implementation. The program evaluates governance, transparency, risk management and ongoing oversight to help organizations protect patients, support clinicians and maintain public trust. As AI adoption accelerates, the accreditation provides independent validation that organizations have what's needed to deploy these technologies responsibly.

The first accredited organizations reflect the broad range of health care entities adopting AI:

SandsRx, a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy, earned the accreditation for its use of AI to improve operational efficiency and scale patient services while maintaining safeguards for patient safety and privacy.

Guidehealth, a health care technology and services company, earned the accreditation as both an AI developer and user for its AI-enabled solutions supporting value-based care and population health.

RediMinds, a technology and AI consulting firm specializing in health care, earned the accreditation as both an AI developer and user for the technologies supporting its Center for Independent Dispute Resolution.

"As artificial intelligence plays a larger role in health care, organizations need more than innovative technology; they need governance that helps them deploy AI safely, ethically and transparently," said Shawn Griffin, MD, President and CEO of URAC." These organizations are setting an important example by demonstrating that innovation and accountability can go hand in hand. We congratulate Guidehealth, RediMinds and SandsRx for leading the industry and helping establish greater trust in how organizations use AI throughout health care."

For SandsRx, the accreditation reinforced that responsible AI use is an extension of patient care.

"As a specialty pharmacy, our reputation is built on delivering exceptional patient service while protecting sensitive health information," said Stephen McGee, Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer at SandsRx. "URAC's AI Accreditation challenged us to strengthen how we evaluate, monitor and govern AI technologies across our organization. It gave us greater confidence that we're using AI to improve efficiency without compromising patient safety, privacy or trust."

Guidehealth uses AI to help health plans and health systems connect patients with care programs and support nurses in delivering more effective care management. "As AI becomes more embedded in health care, organizations must be able to demonstrate that these tools are governed with the same rigor as other critical aspects of care," said Michael Gleeson, Chief Growth and Technology Officer at Guidehealth. "URAC's accreditation ensures that our approach prioritizes strong oversight, patient safety and responsible implementation."

RediMinds applies AI to support the work of its Center for Independent Dispute Resolution.

Madhu Reddiboina, Founder and CEO of RediMinds, said, "One of the most valuable outcomes of the accreditation was that it pushed us to look beyond the technology itself and examine how people use AI day to day. We strengthened employee training around 'shadow AI', clarified what information employees can and cannot enter into public AI tools, and expanded disclosures across our processes. That practical work is helping us stay proactive as AI continues to evolve, while reinforcing the trust, transparency and governance that responsible AI demands."

URAC's Health Care AI Accreditation assesses how organizations manage AI throughout its lifecycle, including implementation, monitoring, risk management and continuous improvement.

To learn more about URAC's Health Care AI Accreditation, visit https://www.urac.org/accreditation-cert/healthcareai/

About URAC

For 35 years, URAC has served as an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing health care quality. We partner with experts and organizations across the health care landscape to develop rigorous, evidence-based accreditation programs. From health equity to telehealth and AI, in pharmacies, health plans and other health care entities, URAC accreditation ensures that organizations meet high benchmarks across the industry. URAC is proud to have earned Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award in 2024 and 2025. URAC accreditation is more than a seal of approval; it signals to patients, partners and stakeholders that an organization is committed to quality, trust and accountability in health care.

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SOURCE URAC