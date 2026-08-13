Combining Fourteen Years of Cargo Expertise with a Nimble Design that Handles Like a Standard Bicycle

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Arrow, the leading manufacturer of electric cargo bikes, today announced the launch of the Breeze. As the brand's first longtail ebike, the Breeze brings the company's signature engineering and family-first approach to a new, more agile format. It's designed for those navigating daily suburban life, offering a compact, intuitive ride while maintaining the carrying power and safety Urban Arrow is known for.

Urban Arrow Expands into the Longtail Segment with the Breeze, Bringing Its Proven Safety and Design to the Leading Cargo Bike Format Breeze is designed for those navigating daily suburban life, offering a compact, intuitive ride while maintaining the carrying power and safety Urban Arrow is known for.

"Longtail cargo bikes represent the majority of the e-cargo market in North America. With the Breeze, we're bringing our experience in family cargo bikes into this segment, offering a premium alternative for riders who value safety, durability, and long-term reliability," said Mark Danhof, General Manager of Urban Arrow North America.

What Sets the Breeze Apart

For 14 years, Urban Arrow has focused on front load cargo bikes, celebrated for their large front boxes and ability to carry kids and gear with ease. While the front loader remains the brand's ultimate hauler, the Breeze offers a different kind of urban utility. Unlike many longtail models, the Breeze is designed to feel immediately familiar and confidence-inspiring, making it easier for families to transition into cargo riding. The bike's 24-inch wheels deliver a stable ride that feels closer to a standard bicycle, providing added control at higher speeds or when carrying passengers. This focus on stability is paired with the strongest Bosch Cargo Line motor, a premium Enviolo hub, and Gates Carbon belt drive for a quiet and reliable experience.

To complement this high-performance setup and ensure families are ready to ride from day one, the Breeze will launch with a limited-time promotion featuring the most essential passenger accessories. This ready-to-ride solution, which includes a protection bar, footrests, a front rack, and two seat cushions, represents more than $700 in added value.

More Than It Looks

The Breeze is designed to do more than its size suggests, featuring an extended rear rack that supports up to 176 pounds. With a total payload capacity of 440 pounds, the bike easily carries two children, groceries, or gear, making it especially well-suited for growing families, from those as young as one to the older kids who can hop on and off without assistance. This utility is paired with a very low step-through frame, ensuring an accessible "get-on-and-go" experience for both seasoned riders and those just getting started. To easily transition between these different uses, the integrated MIK HD system on both the front and rear allows accessories to be swapped in seconds to switch between passengers and cargo.

Key features include:

Stable Kickstand: For secure loading and unloading of precious cargo.

For secure loading and unloading of precious cargo. Integrated Protection: Spoke and belt guards to keep little fingers and legs safe.

Spoke and belt guards to keep little fingers and legs safe. High-Capacity Rear Rack: Designed to carry two passengers comfortably.

Designed to carry two passengers comfortably. Tool-Free Flexibility: The MIK HD system for instant accessory changes.

The MIK HD system for instant accessory changes. Security: Built-in front lock and dedicated secure storage for a chain lock.

Built-in front lock and dedicated secure storage for a chain lock. Intuitive Control: Fixed Purion 200 display for simple, seamless operation.

Availability & Pricing

The Urban Arrow Breeze is now available at select retailers across the U.S. and Canada in green. At $6,999, the Breeze offers a competitive entry into the premium segment, including key passenger accessories typically sold separately.

For more information, visit www.urbanarrow.com.

ABOUT URBAN ARROW: Urban Arrow was the first electric cargo bike on the European market and is the most sold family cargo bike with more than 100,000 bikes riding on the streets worldwide today. Founded in 2011 by two dads from Amsterdam, Urban Arrow is the world's leading manufacturer of electric cargo bikes. With its North American headquarters in Santa Cruz, California, the company makes high-quality electric cargo bikes and plays an important role for young families and companies all over the world. Whether you want to take children safely to school without hassle, deliver an important package to a customer, or perhaps just make the city a bit cleaner and reduce your footprint on the world. Urban Arrow ensures that it will be the best ride of your day. As part of Pon.Bike, Urban Arrow has the ambition to transport electric cargo bikes further around the world and thus make cities cleaner, quieter and more livable.

URBAN ARROW MEDIA CONTACT:

Lately Collective

619-365-0148

[email protected]

SOURCE Urban Arrow