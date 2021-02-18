Urban Health Report Announces Holistic Health 100 List

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Urban Health Report (UHR), a digital health and wellness hub dedicated to eliminating health disparities in Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities, launches with the UHR Holistic Health 100 list. The list of holistic health heroes was uniquely curated to recognize individuals who prompt innovative action, support and represent resilient holistic change in the lives of BIPOC.

"We decided to launch the UHR last spring upon hearing about the impact of the racial health disparities amongst BIPOC, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic," states UHR Founder Robert Ingram. "Inspiring greater possibilities for BIPOC will be a strategic and collaborative effort of grass-roots level community, culture influencers, creators of clear pathways to healthcare careers and the continual engagement and accountability of congress and corporate entities. Anything less will render efforts for comprehensive and holistic change for BIPOC ineffective and anemic," intones UHR Co-Founder, Kayla Ingram.

With this broadened perspective on holistic health and wellness by way of community, culture, corporate, careers and congress, individuals honored on this list challenge the world to reimagine BIPOC existence, holistically––body, mind and soul. Heading the list of honorees are President Joseph Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and select members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Also at the top is Johnson & Johnson Chairman, CEO, Alex Gorsky, Merck CEO, Kenneth Frazier and Walgreens CEO, Rosalind Brewer.

A sample of other notables on the list includes Michael Sneed, J&J, Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, Morehouse School of Medicine, Dr. Makaya Douoguih, Janssen, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, Howard University School of Medicine, Vanessa Broadhurst, J&J, Dr. James E. K. Hiildreth, Meharry Medical College, Dr. David M. Carlisle, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Courtney Billington, Janssen Neuroscience, Thomas Harvey, AT&T, Keith Sanders, CDW, Lebron James, NBA Great, Joan Robinson Berry, The Boeing Company, Calvin Butler, Exelon and Staci Hargraves, Janssen R&D.

Visit urbanhealthreport.org for more information and UHR's Holistic Health 100 list.

