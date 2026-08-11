Urban One to Launch "ONE Yard: The HBCU Experience"--a Multi-City Tour Bringing the Cultural Power of the HBCU Yard to Life

As Gen Z battles "algorithm fatigue," the media powerhouse expands its HBCU commitment—giving brands a direct bridge to 80 million consumers and the 90% of Black audiences who back companies that invest in HBCUs

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, the nation's largest distributor of Black and Urban content, today announced the official launch of ONE Yard: The HBCU Experience, a multi-city engagement tour celebrating the culture, community, and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Originally born as a digital sanctuary, ONE Yard is stepping outside of the screen and hitting the ground to deliver immersive, live on-campus experiences at Bowie State University on August 27 and Clark Atlanta University on September 2.

Today's younger audiences are experiencing "algorithm fatigue" and actively seeking genuine, physical spaces rooted in community and shared joy. Urban One is answering this call by honoring the HBCU yard as the epicenter for gathering. Designed as a vibrant village of culture, entertainment, wellness, and career empowerment, each stop will feature celebrity hosts, top Black influencers and digital creators, live DJs, notable alumni, and special guests.

"For decades, Urban One has been an anchor in the HBCU community. With ONE Yard, we're creating a powerful, scalable gateway for brands looking to engage meaningfully with Gen Z. By combining live on-the-ground activations with digital storytelling, we are providing our partners with an unmatched opportunity to drive culture and connect with this generation on an entirely new level," said Jeff Meza, Urban One's EVP, Head of Branded Entertainment & Integrated Marketing.

ONE Yard's signature on-the-ground activations include:

Aura Arcade: Hosted by PlayVS, this arcade-style gaming hub allows students to compete, connect, and put their joystick skills on full display.

Hosted by PlayVS, this arcade-style gaming hub allows students to compete, connect, and put their joystick skills on full display. 3rd Space by Live Wire: A reimagined main stage with curated programming, performances, and a special HBCU edition taping of Live Wire for HipHopWired.com.

A reimagined main stage with curated programming, performances, and a special HBCU edition taping of Live Wire for HipHopWired.com. Wellness Zone: A dedicated wellness, beauty, and grooming oasis featuring personalized skin insights, yoga, meditation, and an affirmation station.

A dedicated wellness, beauty, and grooming oasis featuring personalized skin insights, yoga, meditation, and an affirmation station. Cookout Corridor: A tailgate-themed food and beverage zone where guests can refuel and experience regional local cuisine and signature flavors.

A tailgate-themed food and beverage zone where guests can refuel and experience regional local cuisine and signature flavors. Your University Row: A one-stop resource hub with the professional guidance, career tools, and entrepreneurial support needed to navigate life beyond graduation.

A one-stop resource hub with the professional guidance, career tools, and entrepreneurial support needed to navigate life beyond graduation. The Promenade: A photo moment where guests step inside a life-size Cassius magazine cover for a shareable, social-ready experience celebrating HBCU style.

"ONE Yard gives brands the opportunity to do more than show up on campus—it enables them to invest meaningfully in the culture, talent and future of HBCU communities. By combining Urban One's cultural intelligence and first-party data with our trusted media brands, creators and live experiences, we help partners connect with the culture makers shaping what's next, create new opportunities for commerce and deliver measurable business impact," shared Tiffany Nasralla, Urban One's Co-Chief Revenue Officer.

ONE Yard is part of Urban One's long-term investment in emerging HBCU voices. Built in close partnership with local HBCU leaders and student organizations, every activation is designed to boost student success and retention. Through hands-on portfolio building, industry mentorship, and clear career pathways, ONE Yard bridges the gap between campus life and professional success.

For more information about ONE Yard: The HBCU Experience and for students to register, please visit, www.oneyard.co.

About Urban One, Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com) is the largest diversified media company primarily targeting Black Americans and Urban consumers in the U.S., reaching 80 million unique consumers monthly. Its assets include TV One and CLEO TV, collectively available in 38 million households, with CTV generating 135 million monthly impressions; Radio One, with 74 broadcast stations in 13 top African American markets; and REACH Media, with 311 affiliates over 93 markets and home to nationally syndicated shows such as The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, The D.L. Hughley Show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell and The Morning Hustle. Urban One's digital division, iONE Digital, boasts 300 million monthly videos views, and engages 31 million monthly readers across leading brands like Bossip, HipHopWired, MadameNoire, and NewsOne.

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.