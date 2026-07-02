UrbanGeekz CEO Kunbi Tinuoye Joins TechLifeSteph To Discuss AI And Entrepreneurship

PHILADELPHIA, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UrbanGeekz founder and CEO Kunbi Tinuoye recently joined WURD's TechLifeSteph host Stephanie Humphrey for a wide-ranging conversation exploring artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, the future of digital media, and several recent stories published on UrbanGeekz.

UrbanGeekz Founder and CEO Kunbi Tinuoye joins Stephanie Humphrey, host of WURD's Life and Tech with TechLifeSteph, for an in-depth conversation about artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, innovation, and the future of multicultural tech media

During the interview, Humphrey invited Tinuoye to discuss the inspiration behind UrbanGeekz. The conversation also explored recent UrbanGeekz reporting on media entrepreneur Byron Allen's proposed BuzzFeed deal, Calendly founder Tope Awotona's path to building a billion-dollar company, and the growing wave of AI-first startups attracting investor attention.

Founded in 2015, UrbanGeekz was launched to address a gap in the media landscape. Drawing on her experience as a journalist at the BBC and later at theGrio, which at the time was part of NBC News, Tinuoye spotted a clear issue: media outlets often overlooked or underrepresented premium stories about technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation centered on Black and Latinx communities.

"While there was strong coverage of entertainment and lifestyle, there was very little focus on the innovators, entrepreneurs, founders, and technology leaders shaping the future," said Tinuoye during the interview on Life and Tech With TechLifeSteph. "UrbanGeekz was built to inspire through representation," she added. Its mission is to show what's possible for underserved communities by highlighting success in technology, entrepreneurship, and the innovation economy.

More than a decade later, UrbanGeekz has established itself as a leading voice in multicultural technology journalism, spotlighting founders, investors, executives, and innovators who are often absent from mainstream coverage.

Navigating the Future of Media

A key focus of the discussion was the rapidly changing digital media landscape and the role of innovation in ensuring long-term sustainability.

Tinuoye pointed to media entrepreneur Byron Allen's recent acquisition of a majority stake in BuzzFeed as an example of how media organizations are adapting to evolving audience behavior, artificial intelligence, and shifting monetization models.

The conversation explored how publishers are increasingly embracing video-first strategies, AI-powered content tools, and new distribution channels to remain competitive as algorithms and audience preferences continue to evolve.

"Media companies must continue innovating if they want to remain relevant," Tinuoye noted. The industry is changing quickly, and organizations that embrace new technologies while maintaining quality journalism will be best positioned for success.

Lessons from Black Billionaire Founders

The interview also examined lessons from successful Black and Latinx entrepreneurs featured on UrbanGeekz.

Among those highlighted was Calendly founder Tope Awotona, whose journey illustrates an alternative path to startup success. Rather than pursuing rapid growth fueled by early venture capital, Awotona built a profitable business before raising significant outside investment, allowing him to maintain substantial ownership and control.

Tinuoye emphasized that many founders from underrepresented backgrounds often focus on long-term sustainability, wealth creation, and legacy-building rather than prioritizing short-term valuations.

"Many entrepreneurs are thinking beyond simply becoming the next unicorn," she explained. They're focused on creating generational wealth, maintaining ownership, and building businesses that can endure for decades.

AI's Growing Impact on Entrepreneurship

Artificial intelligence was another major theme throughout the discussion.

Referencing a recent UrbanGeekz story about Yale students who secured $5.1 million in funding for the AI-powered social networking platform Series, Tinuoye highlighted the increasing importance of AI-first business models in attracting investor interest. The conversation explored how venture capital firms are actively seeking startups that integrate artificial intelligence into their core products and operations, rather than treating AI as an add-on feature.

Tinuoye also highlighted how transparency, building in public, and community engagement have helped Series build momentum and attract investor interest.

"The startup is gaining attention today and building in public," she said.

Looking Ahead: UrbanGeekz 50 2026

The interview also provided insight into initiatives currently underway at UrbanGeekz. Among them is the upcoming UrbanGeekz 50, an annual flagship list that celebrates the most influential multicultural innovators in technology. Verticals include venture capital, entrepreneurship, and business leadership.

Inspired by prominent industry recognition listicles, the list spotlights individuals making significant contributions to innovation while helping increase visibility for underrepresented leaders across the global technology ecosystem. UrbanGeekz is also expanding its coverage of Pan-African markets, reflecting growing investor interest and entrepreneurial activity across the continent.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Throughout the conversation, one message remained constant: representation matters.

At its core, UrbanGeekz remains committed to its founding mission of inspiring innovators through storytelling. Through its website, newsletter, social media channels, and original reporting, the platform continues to showcase diverse leaders breaking barriers in technology, business, science, and entrepreneurship.

As the conversation concluded, Tinuoye and Humphrey emphasized the importance of representation and visibility in inspiring young people to pursue careers in technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation. The segment was facilitated by a partnership with URL Media, a national network of multicultural publishers.

About UrbanGeekz

UrbanGeekz is an African American, Latinx, and multicultural digital news platform focused on technology, business, science, and entrepreneurship. The groundbreaking video-centric multimedia platform covers tech, startups, and business. Its mission is to make tech 'cool' and accessible while highlighting innovative careers and STEM-related fields as exciting and rewarding paths, especially for women and underrepresented groups.

About Life and Tech with TechLifeSteph

"Life and Tech with TechLifeSteph" is a weekly one-hour show on WURD Radio, broadcasting in the Philadelphia region on 900 AM and 96.1 FM, and streaming online, through radio apps, and on social platforms, including Facebook. The show explores technology topics designed to help audiences feel more empowered as they incorporate tech into their daily lives.

SOURCE UrbanGeekz