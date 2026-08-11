Urgent Deadline for Shareholders who lost money in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX)

Today, August 11, 2026, is the Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldesnstein"), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nano-X" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NNOX) investors of a class action on behalf of stockholders that bought securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Nano-X investors have until tonight only, August 11, 2026, to contact Wolf Haldenstein regarding this case.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors who purchased Nano-X common stock during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for today, August 11, 2026.

The filed Complaint alleges that

Defendants overstated purported efficiency gains achieved in Nano-X's operations, as well as the purported increased demand for its products;

Nano-X's production and manufacturing operations were poorly aligned with demand for the Company's products;

Nano-X was experiencing significantly increased operating expenses and cash burn;

the foregoing significantly increased the likelihood that Nano-X would be forced to take disruptive remedial measures with respect to its manufacturing operations, entailing significant restructuring and impairment charges; and

as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on April 20, 2026, when Nano-X issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter ("Q4") 2025 financial results and business updates. Nano-X reported a Q4 net loss of $33.4 million, mainly due to a $17.5 million charge attributed to impairment of long-lived assets following a restructuring initiative at its Korean chip manufacturing facility. In explaining the restructuring charge, the press release acknowledged that Nano-X needed to "shift[] to a more efficient outsourced production model that is better aligned with current and anticipated demand." The same press release also announced that Nano-X's then-Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Defendant Ran Daniel, would step down as CFO, effective July 31, 2026. The same day, during a related earnings call to discuss these results, Nano-X's Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Erez Meltzer, likewise disclosed that Defendants needed "to reduce our Korean operation's OpEx [operating expenses] and cash burn and improve efficiency", while reiterating the need to "transition to a more efficient outsourced production model better aligned with current and projected demand."

Following the foregoing disclosures, Nano-X's stock price fell $0.695 per share, or 24.39%, to close at $2.155 per share on April 20, 2026.

WHY WOLF HALDENSTEIN?

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP