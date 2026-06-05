U.S. Aluminum Extruders Coalition Applauds One Year of President Trump's Landmark 50% Aluminum Tariff

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Aluminum Extruders Coalition (USAEC) applauds the one-year anniversary of President Trump's 50% Section 232 aluminum tariff. By imposing this tariff, President Trump took strong action to address unfair foreign trade practices that threaten the domestic aluminum extrusion industry. The administration has also taken important steps to close a valuation loophole undermining tariff enforcement, ensuring its benefits are felt by the entire aluminum supply chain.

"One year ago, President Trump strengthened the Section 232 aluminum tariff to 50%, delivering decisive action to restore a level playing field for the American aluminum industry to compete fairly," said USAEC Chairman Mark Butterfield. "We are grateful for this policy, and appreciate the President's focus on strong tariff enforcement, including closure of the valuation loophole, which will safeguard the integrity of this critical trade measure and keep extrusion jobs here at home."

"We are grateful to President Trump and his administration for the leadership they have shown over the past year in strengthening the Section 232 aluminum tariff," remarked Robert DeFrancesco, USAEC Legal Counsel. "This tariff, and the President's efforts to enhance enforcement, have made a measurable difference for U.S. aluminum extruders. As USMCA negotiations approach, we hope to see continued tariff enforcement with no exemptions or exceptions."

About the U.S. Aluminum Extruders Coalition:

The USAEC is a coalition of 14 American aluminum extruders that have been materially injured by unfair trade practices, including foreign dumping. The coalition advocates for strong enforcement of U.S. trade laws on behalf of the domestic aluminum extrusion industry and the thousands of American workers it supports. To learn more, please visit: https://aluminumextruderscoalition.com/

SOURCE U.S. Aluminum Extruders Coalition