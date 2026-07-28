US Army Veteran and Former Dallas Police Officer Helps Military and First Responders Start Travel Businesses

International Vacations, Inc., a full-service travel agency and travel host agency, launches an initiative offering eligible service members, first responders, and their immediate family members, free access to its home-based travel agent program for their first year.

PLANO, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The initiative gives those who serve their country and communities, as well as their immediate family members, an opportunity to explore travel entrepreneurship and begin building an independent, home-based travel business without paying the company's standard first-year program fee.

Learn more about the program and apply at: https://www.internationalvacations.com/for-our-heroes/

International Vacations, Inc. Owner and CEO John Przywara has a personal connection to the initiative as both a U.S. Army veteran and former Dallas police officer.

"Having served in both the U.S. Army and law enforcement, I understand the dedication, responsibility and resilience these men and women bring to everything they do," Przywara said. "We are proud to offer them and their families an opportunity to take those same strengths and apply them toward building something of their own."

Through the program, eligible participants receive access to the company's:

established travel industry credentials

travel agent resources and benefits

preferred supplier relationships

training opportunities

ongoing agent support

marketing resources

commission tracking

commission-processing services

basic CRM

Participants operate as independent contractors and may develop their own travel brands while working under the established travel-industry credentials and preferred supplier relationships of International Vacations, Inc. The program is designed to provide the resources, training and support needed to begin learning the travel business while maintaining the flexibility to work from home and build at their own pace.

The standard program fee is waived for each eligible participant's first year. Those who choose to remain affiliated with International Vacations, Inc. after the first year will be subject to the company's low- cost standard annual renewal terms.

"For many military members and first responders, flexibility matters," Przywara said. "Whether they are looking for a side gig, a second career or a new opportunity after service, we want to make it easier for them and their families to take that first step into the travel industry."

About International Vacations, Inc.

John Przywara has spent approximately 48 years in the travel industry, first founding D-FW Tours, Inc as a tour operator and air consolidator. In 1997, Przywara joined with four other companies to form Travel Services International, Inc. and created one of the largest single-source leisure travel companies in the US. Travel Services International, Inc. (TSI) went public on the NASDAQ and raised $32,550,000 as proceeds to the company and then embarked on an aggressive campaign to acquire additional companies.

Przywara then started International Vacations, Inc in 2004. The company has operated continuously for more than 21 years, supporting hundreds of new and experienced independent travel agents. Over the years, the company has continued to expand its training resources, technology and agent support while helping independent travel agents establish and grow successful businesses of their own.

Brandi Lilley

Marketing Manager

800-727-0352

[email protected]

www.internationalvacations.com

SOURCE International Vacations, Inc