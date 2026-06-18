US Aviation Academy Partners with Texas State University to Expand Aviation Science Degree and Flight Training to Four New Locations

Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science in Aviation Science to launch in New Braunfels, Denton, Atlanta, and Kansas City beginning Fall 2026

DENTON, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US Aviation Academy, one of the nation's leading flight training organizations, today announced a partnership with Texas State University (TXST) to expand the university's Aviation Science degree program to New Braunfels and Denton, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and Kansas City, Kansas. The collaboration pairs an accredited college degree with the professional flight training and certifications students need to launch careers as commercial and airline pilots, directly addressing the growing national pilot shortage.

Offered through TXST's Department of Organization, Workforce and Leadership Studies (OWLS), the program will begin admitting students at multiple U.S. airports in Fall 2026. US Aviation Academy will deliver the professional flight training component at its New Braunfels, Denton, Atlanta, and Kansas City campuses.

"Partnerships like this are exactly what the aviation industry needs right now," said Steve Kugler, Vice President of Business Development at US Aviation Academy. "By working together with institutions like Texas State University, we can create clear pathways for students to earn a college degree while gaining the professional flight training and certifications needed to launch successful aviation careers. As the demand for pilots continues to grow nationwide, collaborations between universities and flight training organizations will play a critical role in developing the next generation of aviation professionals. We are excited to provide flight training through Texas State University at our New Braunfels, Denton, Atlanta, and Kansas City campuses."

Designed to meet students where they are — both academically and geographically — the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science (B.A.A.S.) with a major in Aviation Science integrates professional flight training directly into the degree plan, allowing students to build credentials and career readiness simultaneously. The program provides a pathway to the certifications and licensure required for professional pilots, alongside the critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership skills valued throughout the commercial aviation industry.

"This partnership allows Texas State University to reach students where they are, making it easier to obtain an aviation degree and earn a high-paying job as a professional pilot, helping address the nation's growing pilot shortage," said TXST President Kelly Damphousse.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that demand for commercial pilots will grow nationally by more than 5,600 positions — an increase of more than 4% — during the decade spanning 2022 to 2032. About 16,800 openings for commercial pilots are projected each year, on average, over that period, with many of those openings resulting from the need to replace pilots reaching mandatory retirement age.

The Aviation Science program is currently accepting applications for locations in Arizona, California, Kansas, Georgia, Texas, and Utah. Future locations include Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, and New Mexico, pending state authorization approval.

About US Aviation Academy US Aviation Academy is a leading flight training organization providing career pilot training and FAA-approved programs across the United States, with locations in Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Georgia, New York, and Florida. The academy partners with colleges, universities, and industry employers to develop the next generation of professional pilots and aviation maintenance technicians.

About Texas State University Texas State University is a public, student-centered research institution driven by a steadfast conviction that education has the power to transform communities, strengthen economies, and reshape the world. Its students represent every walk of life, hailing from across Texas, the nation, and the globe.

Media Contact Robert Renfro Vice President of Marketing, US Aviation Academy [email protected]

SOURCE US Aviation Academy