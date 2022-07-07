U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market Report 2022-2027: Growing Demand from Golf Courses and Growth in Landscaping Industry & Commercial Construction Fueling Industry

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Demand from Golf Courses

Growth in Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives

Growing Landscaping Industry

Growth in Commercial Construction

MARKET OUTLOOK

The U.S. government is increasingly taking the initiative to deal with the harmful emissions and the noise levels generated by the gasoline-based lawnmowers; as a result, in October 2021, the Government of California signed a bill into law to ban gas-powered lawn equipment, including leaf blowers and lawnmowers, by 2024.

Hence such initiatives are expected to hamper the demand for gasoline-based commercial lawn mowers in the U.S. market. However, the fall in demand for gasoline lawn mowers can be overcome by the electric corded & cordless lawn mowers due to the growing emphasis on sustainable living practices across the country.



In the past couple of years, droughts have increased in frequency and severity across the U.S. Droughts are largely hampering market demand due to the restriction on water usage that reduces lawn acreage and maintenance. In the Western parts of the U.S., a large number of cities such as Las Vegas and many cities of California are offering incentives to xeriscape their lawns and imposing fines for not following watering schedules. Hence, such factors are expected to hamper the commercial lawn mowers market.



Government Initiatives to expand Green Areas:

The government of California is focusing on expanding outdoor spaces by investing in public park improvements. In 2022, California's local & state leaders granted nearly $15 million finds for the expansion of outdoor facilities.

is focusing on expanding outdoor spaces by investing in public park improvements. In 2022, local & state leaders granted nearly finds for the expansion of outdoor facilities. Washington government has launched Community Parks and Playground Program, under which it offers funds for restoring and expanding parks & green spaces across the state.

government has launched Community Parks and Playground Program, under which it offers funds for restoring and expanding parks & green spaces across the state. The government of Minnesota has launched the Outdoor Recreation Grant Program to develop and redevelop recreational areas and local parks.

The U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market Trends & opportunities

Integrating Lawn Mowers with Technology

Integrating lawnmowers with technology enhances convenience and maximize productivity with minimal effort.

Lawn mowers that are inbuild with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular circuitry allow users to operate the mowers remotely through smartphones.

Different sensing technology such as anti-theft systems, obstacle identification, and weather sensors are being incorporated into the lawn mowers, which is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities to the commercial lawn mowers in the market.

Development of Smart Cities

Developing smart cities is increasingly gaining momentum across various U.S. states. Hence, government bodies are taking initiatives to develop smart cities to boost sustainability and achieve operational efficiency.

Energy conservation, efficiency, and adhering to pollution standards remain the key focus areas of smart city initiatives. As a result, the demand for battery-powered lawn mowers is growing significantly as these consume less power.

The increasing popularity of Robotic Lawn Mowers

The market for commercial robotic lawn mowers is witnessing exponential growth due to the increasing demand for convenience, effectiveness, and efficiency across various end-users.

Mowing large commercial facilities with widespread acreage requires a lot of individual time and becomes tiresome, thereby offering significant growth opportunities for robotic technology in the commercial sector.

The growing labor cost in the U.S. encourages the adoption of autonomous technology to minimize long-term expenses.

SEGMENT REVIEW



Segmentation by Products

Ride-on Mowers

Standard Ride-on

Zero-turn

Lawn Tractors

Garden Tractors

Walk-Behind Mowers

Self-propelled

Push

Hover

Robotic Mowers

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gasoline-powered

Propane-powered

Electric Corded

Electric Cordless

Segmentation by End-user

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others

Segmentation by Drive Type

RWD

FWD

AWD

Manual Drive

Segmentation by Start Type

Key Start

Push Start

Recoil Start

Segmentation by Blade Type

Standard

Mulching

Lifting

Cylinder

Segmentation by Distributing Channel

Offline

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

Southern US: In 2021, the Southern region dominated the U.S. commercial lawn mowers market due to a large population, a large number of golf courses, and high penetration of landscaping companies.



Western U.S.: The western U.S. is observing the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 5.36% (by value) and 4.62% (by volume) during the forecast period due to the increasing migration of the population to the region and rising disposable income which is likely to push the demand for landscaping services from the households.

Prominent Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Integrating Lawn Mowers With Technology

8.2 Development of Smart Cities

8.3 Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options

8.4 Rising Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers

8.5 Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries



9 Market Growth Enablers



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Rise in Xeriscaping & Growing Usage of Artificial Grass

10.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

10.3 Increased Pollution Caused by Gasoline Commercial Lawn Mowers



11 Market Landscape



12 Product



13 Walk-Behind Mower



14 Ride-On Mower



15 Fuel Type



16 End-User



17 Drive Type



18 Start Type



19 Blade Type



20. Distribution Channel



21. Region



22. South



23. West



24. Midwest



25. Northeast



26. Competitive Landscape



