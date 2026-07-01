U.S. Customs to Auction 12,000 Tons of Seized Aluminum in Riverside, California

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), through its sales agents Amentum and CWS Marketing Group, will conduct the second and final public auction of approximately 12,000 tons of seized aluminum profiles on July 23, 2026, in Riverside, California.

This auction represents the final offering of aluminum profiles seized by CBP in 2017. The first auction successfully sold approximately 10,000 tons, with this event offering the remaining inventory of more than 24 million pounds.

The aluminum is located at the Amentum Consolidated Storage Facility (CSF) in Riverside and consists of approximately 161,409 non-functional "pallets" stored outdoors in 623 shipping containers, which are included in the sale. The material is predominantly 6000-series high-grade aluminum alloy, with a small percentage consisting of A356 alloy. Independent laboratory analysis confirmed the aluminum is suitable for recycling and remelting for use in manufacturing across a variety of industries, including aerospace, construction, automotive, and transportation.

The July 23rd auction will feature one bulk lot totaling more than 24 million pounds of aluminum stored in shipping containers. The sale will be conducted live in Riverside, California, with online bidding available through CWS Marketing Group for those who cannot attend in-person. Participation is limited to CBP-approved buyers.

A refundable $100,000 earnest-money deposit is required for auction participation. Inspection appointments are available at the Riverside facility on July 8, July 15, and July 22, 2026. Interested bidders must schedule an appointment in advance. Appointments can be made online at cwsmarketing.com.

The controlled liquidation of federally seized materials supports responsible asset management while returning forfeiture proceeds to federal law enforcement and victim assistance programs. Recycling aluminum also provides significant environmental benefits, using approximately 95 percent less energy than producing primary aluminum.

For additional information, bidder registration, or inspection appointments, visit CWSMarketing.com

SOURCE U.S. Customs and Border Protection