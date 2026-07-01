U.S. Government's Defense Industrial Base Launches Build Freedom

Federal government workforce resurgence to promote skilled trades training in the United States

DALLAS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Office of the Assistant Secretary for Industrial Base Policy, a division of the federal government, announced today the launch of Build Freedom, an initiative to promote skilled trades in the U.S. Build Freedom will launch this week in Texas, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, with more states coming on later this year.

As the nation celebrates its 250th birthday this weekend, the U.S. government, and specifically the Department of War, recognizes the urgent need to close the skills gap and strengthen America's defense manufacturing and industrial base. This initiative will provide opportunities for people to get skilled-trades training and get paid to be part of something that matters, not just to American families but to our national security. Build Freedom also aims to connect young Americans interested in learning a trade by providing scholarships, apprenticeships, training opportunities, and job postings through Build Freedom's newly launched website, BuildFreedom.US.

Build Freedom has joined with Mike Rowe, founder of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation and host of the hit reality-TV series Dirty Jobs. Mike has spent almost two decades as America's leading advocate for the skilled trades.

"Right now, there's a massive shortage of skilled tradespeople in our country. For every five skilled tradespeople who retire, only two are entering the workforce to replace them. That gap is widening, and it's affecting our country's ability to build ships, aircraft, vehicles, defense systems, and energy infrastructure. It's also making it hard for the average American to find a plumber or an electrician," said Rowe. "Build Freedom is a national effort to reinvigorate the skilled trades by shining a light on hundreds of thousands of AI-proof, six-figure jobs currently open in the defense industrial base. My foundation is pleased to offer scholarships for these essential jobs, and I'm honored to help launch the initiative."

"This is not simply an employment issue," Rowe added. "It's bigger than that. The skills gap is now a matter of national security, and our federal government is committed to closing it."

As part of this partnership, the Office of Defense Industrial Base Policy, Department of War, announced a $10 million grant to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation and its Work Ethic Scholarship Program. To date, the program has awarded over $16 million in scholarships and helped launch thousands of high-paying careers in the skilled trades.

The Office of Defense Industrial Base Policy tapped Texas-based advertising agency TRG to lead marketing efforts for Build Freedom including creative, media strategy, and branding efforts.

Visit BuildFreedom.US to learn more.

SOURCE BuildFreedom.US