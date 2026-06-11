US Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino chooses Globant's Coaching Platform, Sportian Performance, for team analytics and real-time decision-making

The platform provides advanced match data, video and AI-powered insights in a single location to help with match preparation, live and post-match analysis

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant today announced that Mauricio Pochettino, head coach of the United States Men's National Soccer Team, will use its advanced coaching platform Sportian Performance as part of his tactical preparation and in-tournament strategy.

The agreement will provide Pochettino and his team access to the most advanced tools available to elite coaches today, placing data, video and artificial intelligence at the heart of his approach as he prepares the US national soccer team to compete on home soil in the largest sports event in history.

Sportian Performance is already trusted by the 42 professional clubs of LALIGA, the Belgian Pro League and other leading football organizations around the world.

Mauricio Pochettino said: "Ahead of a historic World Cup, I believe strongly in giving my team every possible advantage. Sportian Performance offers a single workplace for our staff to analyze matches and make smarter calls in the moment, backed by solid data. It adds to the world-class analysis and technology environment we are building for our players and puts us in a position to deliver an unforgettable tournament."

Nicolas Ávila, CEO of the Media, Entertainment, Sports & Hospitality AI Studio at Globant, said: "The best data and AI tools in the hands of the best coaches is a powerful combination. We're delighted that Mauricio Pochettino has selected Globant's Sportian Performance to add further technological muscle to his coaching staff and we're confident that it will help his team achieve some extraordinary feats this summer."

Luis Ureta, CEO of Sportian, said: "We are proud to be working with one of the world's most respected and sophisticated football coaches. Mauricio Pochettino's decision to use Sportian Performance is a reflection of a broader shift we are seeing across football: coaches who embrace data and AI to drive down complexity and anticipate outcomes. We look forward to supporting him and his staff throughout the tournament."

How Sportian Performance works

Sportian Performance integrates match video, tracking data and AI-powered analytics into a single coaching workspace, with modules tailored to the specific demands of coaches, analysts and performance staff. Every aspect of the platform is designed to compress the gap between raw data and clear, actionable insight, allowing coaches to make better decisions faster.

In the build-up to matches, staff can work with deep performance analytics and automated reporting tools, enabling precise and personalized player briefings. The platform's ability to synthesize complex datasets into intuitive visual formats means that tactical concepts can be communicated with greater clarity both on the training ground and in the dressing room.

On matchday itself, Sportian Performance offers live data feeds, tactical video and AI-powered alerts directly to the touchline. Delivering notifications on factors like changing tactical shape or player physical thresholds, it gives the coaching team new and intelligent prompts that can lead to match-winning decisions.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,500 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like FIFA, Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of OpenAI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

Contact: [email protected]

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For more information, visit www.globant.com.

About Sportian

Sportian is the Globant division for sports products, offering a single operating system that connects every dimension of a sports organization's commercial and operational activity. It helps sports entities to generate new value by adopting fan-centric strategies, developing connected products, improving on-field performance and embracing emerging business models.

By unifying fan identity, behavioural data, content ecosystems, venue operations and performance intelligence, Sportian helps to convert anonymous audiences into identified, consented fan bases; extend content reach and monetization around the world; protect media rights; drive new tactical innovations and establish mature data infrastructures powered by AI.

Operational within LALIGA since 2014, Sportian now serves over 50 competitions, federations, clubs and broadcasters worldwide, enabling organizations to eliminate data fragmentation, activate identified fans at scale and unlock a new generation of sustainable growth.