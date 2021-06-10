US Hypersonics Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunities in Acquisitions, Mergers, and Partnerships, Counter Hypersonics, Detection & Tracking, Propulsion & Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP)

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Hypersonics Market 2021: State of the Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis provides the state of hypersonic technology development within the United States.

Hypersonics is an impending market being developed mostly in response to advances made by US adversary world powers. The development of hypersonic technologies is being conducted on a two-track basis to produce offensive weapons and defensive technologies against hypersonic threats.

Data utilized to provide spending data is extracted directly from US 2021 defense budget documents. In this case, all data is categorized as research, development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E) because the technology is still under development.

Some significant fluctuations, therefore, occur as programs are consolidated and completed or when test evaluations change the focus of further development. Some development projects involve sensitive information that are classified and not releasable to the public; therefore, the amount of current and future spending may actually be higher than depicted in the forecasts.

The competitive landscape for this analysis is formed by harvesting defense contracts awarded during fiscal year 2020. Competitors are ranked according to the total face value of contracts awarded. Actual revenue earned by competitors directly from hypersonic development cannot be determined because company financial statements do not distinguish those specific earnings.

Drivers and restraints cited within this analysis primarily focus on the development segments of hypersonics. Additional drivers and restraints are expected to arise once the development phase is completed and production commences.

Finally, the analysis offers readers several viable growth opportunities for companies currently involved in development and companies contemplating entering a future hypersonics market space.

Key Topics Covered:

1. What You Need to Know First

Trends You Need to Know

Top Growth Opportunities in the Hypersonics Market

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the State of Hypersonics

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Defense Hypersonics Development

Defense Hypersonics Development Scope of Analysis

Defense Hypersonics Development Segmentation

Key Competitors for Defense Hypersonics Development

Key Growth Metrics for Defense Hypersonics Development

Growth Drivers for Defense Hypersonics Development

Growth Restraints for Defense Hypersonics Development

Forecast Assumptions, Defense Hypersonics Development

Spending Forecast, Defense Hypersonics Development

Spending Forecast by Defense Organizations

Spending Forecast by Development Segments

Spending Forecast Analysis, Defense Hypersonics Development

Competitive Environment, Defense Hypersonics Development

Defense Contract Awards Share, Defense Hypersonics Development

Defense Contract Awards Share Analysis, Defense Hypersonics Development

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Basic/Applied Research

Key Growth Metrics for Basic/Applied Research

Spending Forecast, Basic/Applied Research

Forecast Analysis, Basic/Applied Research

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Advanced Development

Key Growth Metrics for Advanced Development

Spending Forecast, Advanced Development

Forecast Analysis, Advanced Development

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Management Support

Key Growth Metrics for Management Support

Spending Forecast, Management Support

Forecast Analysis, Management Support

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Operational System Development

Key Growth Metrics for Operational System Development

Spending Forecast, Operational System Development

Forecast Analysis, Operational System Development

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SDD

Key Growth Metrics for SDD

Spending Forecast, SDD

Forecast Analysis, SDD

9. Growth Opportunity Universe, Defense Hypersonics Development

Growth Opportunity 1 - Acquisitions, Mergers, and Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 2 - Counter Hypersonics

Growth Opportunity 3 - Detection and Tracking

Growth Opportunity 4 - Propulsion for Hypersonics

Growth Opportunity 5 - Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP)

10. Next Steps

