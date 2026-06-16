U.S.-Made Gloves Receiving Widespread Acclaim

Experts Praise Quality of Nitrile Gloves Manufactured in Ohio

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domestically sourced nitrile gloves that have been approved for use by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers are receiving strong reviews for their quality. U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC) has received a series of accolades from notable sources around the country for their durability, comfort and performance—noting they are a testament to the importance of procuring American-manufactured products to protect Americans.

U.S. Paper Mill in Chillicothe, OH

"After visiting your Chillicothe, Ohio facility, I can say without hesitation that it represents the best of American manufacturing," wrote Bill Williams, a 42-year industry veteran who advised the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a subject matter expert on nitrile glove technology, in an April 6 letter to USMGC. "The gloves produced there surpass anything currently available from overseas suppliers. The film quality, ease of donning, strength, and comfort clearly reflect world-class chemistry, process control, and engineering expertise—achieved on the most innovative and cost-efficient dip machines in the industry."

USMGC, which was formed to help establish a scalable U.S.-based production capability to support domestic demand and public-sector readiness, has a supply and licensing agreement with U.S. Paper Mill. A startup company, U.S. Paper Mill operates out of the former Pixelle Specialty Solutions plant, a facility in Chillicothe, comprised of approximately 5 million square feet of indoor space that sits on a campus of about 460 acres. Over 170 people are now working at the plant, which has access to 200 megawatts of power. With readily available surge capacity, U.S. Paper Mill is awaiting procurement opportunities from the federal government, which was encouraged that the company has made significant facility investments in order to fulfill large orders.

Federal procurement agreements would allow U.S. Paper Mill to hire more Americans, which would add to the nation's resiliency instead of enriching companies in China and Malaysia that profit on the backs of cheap labor.

"As domestic manufacturing and supply chain resilience continue to grow in importance, we appreciate the investment US Medical Glove has made in producing a world-class product here in the United States," wrote Andrew Platt, owner and president of Blue Tactical, which sells primarily to the government through agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Army, in a June 12 letter. "That commitment has helped Blue Tactical differentiate itself by providing our customers with high-quality American-made medical components while reducing reliance on overseas supply chains."

Prior to its partnership with U.S. Paper Mill, USMGC had been recognized by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR). In a 2024 blog, ASPR Deputy Assistant Secretary and Director of Industrial Base Management and Supply Chain (IBMSC) Arlene Joyner praised USMGC's role in helping to protect Americans from the COVID-19 pandemic through a contract with the U.S. Air Force. Joyner wrote, "The partnership between IBMSC and U.S. Medical Glove highlights the transformative impact of strategic investments needed in the domestic manufacturing world. The company's innovative approaches, self-sustainable practices, and rapid growth demonstrates the potential for the U.S. to reclaim its position as a leader in personal protective equipment production."

"After touring your facility in Chillicothe, Ohio, I can say with confidence that what you are manufacturing right here in America will make our country safer, stronger, and more resilient for the future," wrote State Rep. Chip LaMarca, chair of the Florida House of Representatives Economic Infrastructure Committee June 12. "With the ability to handle a 25% surge capacity, along with having dedicated, reliable power in abundance, you will be ready to handle the needs of our country."

President Trump commended USMGC in a letter from the White House in June of 2025, writing, "I am grateful to your commitment for putting America First and ensuring our country has the strongest manufacturing industry in the world. I appreciate the work you do to provide the medical community with the highest quality surgical and exam gloves."

"As we commemorate America's 250th birthday, I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge our work together at USMGC as well as at U.S. Paper Mill in Chillicothe," said former Ambassador Robin Bernstein, a partner at U.S. Paper Mill. "Our team's dedication to reliability, quality, resourcefulness and responsiveness are the hallmark of what our country's manufacturing standards should be like."

SOURCE U.S. Medical Glove Company