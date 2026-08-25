U.S. Postal Service Announces Temporary Price Change for 2026 Holiday Shipping Season

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service filed notice today with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) regarding a temporary price change for some package products for the 2026 peak holiday season. This temporary price adjustment is to help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful peak season.

The planned change for peak season, which was approved by the governors of the Postal Service, would affect prices on the following retail and commercial domestic competitive parcels: Priority Mail Express (PME), Priority Mail (PM), USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select. No other products or services would be affected. Pending favorable review by the PRC, the temporary rates would go into effect at 12 a.m. CT on Oct. 4 and remain in place until 12 a.m. CT on Jan. 17, 2027.

This seasonal adjustment will bring prices for the Postal Service's retail and commercial customers in line with competitive practices.

As a part of the Postal Service's transformation plan, these temporary changes will support the organization in achieving our public service mission — providing a nationwide, integrated network for the delivery of mail and packages at least six days a week — in a cost-effective and financially sustainable manner over the long term, just as the U.S. Congress has intended.

The planned price changes include:

Retail:

Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 1-4

$0.50 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs. $0.80 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs. $1.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs. $3.90 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs. and Oversized.



Priority Mail: Zones 5-9

$1.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs. $2.10 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs. $4.30 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. $9.10 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.



Priority Mail Flat Rate:

$2.10 increase for Large Flat Rate Boxes. $1.00 increase for all other Flat Rate Products.



USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 5-9

$0.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs. $1.40 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs. $2.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. $7.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs. and Oversized.



Priority Mail Express: Zones 1-9

$1.40 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs. $2.35 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs. $2.45 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs. $6.30 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs. $5.05 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs. $11.70 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. $12.70 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs. $20.80 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.



Priority Mail Express Flat Rate:

$2.35 increase for Flat Rate Envelopes.



Commercial:

Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 1-4

$0.40 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 1-3. $0.65 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 4-5 (PM), 4-9 (GA). $1.05 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs. and Cubic Tier 10 (GA). $3.15 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs. and Oversized.



Priority Mail: Zones 5-9

$0.85 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 1-3. $1.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 4-5. $3.85 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. $9.10 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.



Priority Mail Flat Rate:

$1.75 increase for Large Flat Rate Boxes. $0.85 increase for all other Flat Rate Products.



USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 5-9

$0.55 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 1-3. $1.05 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs. and Cubic Tiers 4-9. $1.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. and Cubic Tier 10. $7.70 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs. and Oversized.



Priority Mail Express: Zones 1-9

$1.40 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs. $2.35 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs. $2.10 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs. $5.55 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs. $4.90 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs. $10.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs. $12.55 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs. $18.20 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.



Priority Mail Express Flat Rate:

$2.35 increase for Flat Rate Envelopes.



Parcel Select: (all entries)

$0.40 increase for 0-3 lbs. $0.50 increase for 4-10 lbs. $0.80 increase for 11-25 lbs. $2.35 increase for 26-70 lbs. and Oversized



The complete Postal Service price filings with prices for all products can be found on the PRC website under the Daily Listings section at prc.gov/dockets/daily. For the Shipping Services filing, see Docket No. CP2026-10. The Postal Service provides additional resources to assist customers regarding the price changes. These tools include price lists, downloadable price files and Federal Register Notices. This information will be available on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is currently pursuing a transformation plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Threads, and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Martha Johnson

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service