U.S. Postal Service Will be Closed in Observance of Independence Day, July 4

Self-service options are available in many retail lobbies when Post Offices are closed

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service will observe Independence Day on Saturday, July 4. All Post Office locations will be closed. Regular mail delivery and retail services will resume on Monday, July 6. Post Offices will be open, and deliveries will occur as normal on Friday, July 3.

Customers are reminded that when Post Offices are closed, they can still visit usps.com to order stamps and free USPS boxes, and to access services such as Hold Mail, Change of Address, PO Box rental or renewal, and Click-N-Ship to print pre-paid labels. In addition, self-service kiosks are available in select lobbies nationwide. These kiosks feature:

Postage printing for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and international shipping;

Stamps for purchase;

Ability to weigh and mail packages; and

Package tracking information.

As USPS modernizes its retail locations, more self-service options are becoming available at more locations and may include:

Rapid Dropoff Stations for customers who have already created and printed labels online;

An option for customers to print shipping labels from a merchant-provided QR code; and

USPS Smart Lockers that allow customers to both drop off and pick up packages.

Many self-service kiosks are available 24/7, offering customers flexibility and convenience even when Post Offices are closed.

The Postal Service is proud to join in the celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary, and will be honoring this milestone in a number of ways, including initiatives at select local Post Offices, themed merchandise, and patriotic Priority Mail envelopes and boxes while supplies last — available at Post Offices beginning in early July.

For more information on USPS services, visit www.usps.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Nikolaj Hagen

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service