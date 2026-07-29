U.S. Producers of Hydraulic Cylinders File Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Petitions Against Imports from China, Canada, India, Mexico, and Korea

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine U.S. producers of certain linear hydraulic cylinders and parts today filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission. The petitions, filed on behalf of the U.S. Transformer Fair Trade Coalition, allege that dumped and subsidized imports of hydraulic cylinders from the People's Republic of China, Canada, India, Mexico, and the Republic of Korea are causing material injury to the domestic industry.

The petitions were filed on behalf the domestic industry on behalf of an ad hoc coalition of domestic producers, the Hydraulic Cylinders Fair Trade Coalition, which includes Aggressive Hydraulics Inc., Hol-Mac Corporation, Ligon Hydraulics, Prince Manufacturing Corporation, PTC Alliance LLC, Rosenboom Machine and Tool Inc., Scot Industries Inc., Stillwell Inc., and Texas Hydraulics Inc. The petitions request that the U.S. government investigate the dumping, subsidies, and injury to the domestic industry resulting from those unfair trade practices, and ultimately impose antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of hydraulic cylinders covered by the petitions.

According to the petitions, foreign producers in China, Canada, India, Mexico, and Korea have been selling hydraulic cylinders at aggressively low prices in the U.S. market and underselling U.S. producers. These unfairly traded imports have increased significantly, taken sales and market share from the domestic industry, and placed substantial downward pressure on U.S. prices, resulting in reduced sales, revenues, and profitability for domestic producers.

The petitioners allege dumping margins ranging from 125.77 to 511.41 percent for China, 248.33 to 744.85 percent for Canada, 102.59 to 461.46 percent for India, 76.70 to 149.33 percent for Korea, and 60.16 to 163.42 percent for Mexico. The petitions also identify numerous subsidy programs provided by the governments of China, India, and Mexico to hydraulic cylinders producers in those countries. The alleged subsidies include programs involving export loans, credit and insurance at preferential rates, preferential tax treatment, the provision of inputs for less than adequate remuneration, and government grants. The subsidy allegation against Mexico involves transnational subsidies provided by the Government of China that benefit production of hydraulic cylinders in Mexico.

"The goal of these cases is to restore fair trading conditions for U.S. producers of hydraulic cylinders and to address the injurious effects of dumped and subsidized imports," said Alan Luberda of Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, counsel for the petitioners. "Domestic producers of hydraulic cylinders can no longer watch their market be increasingly eroded by unfair trade from foreign producers."

The U.S. Department of Commerce is currently scheduled to determine whether to initiate antidumping and countervailing duty investigations within 20 days of the filing of the petitions. The U.S. International Trade Commission is scheduled to hold a public staff conference on August 19, 2026, and must issue its preliminary injury determination within 45 days of the filing of the petitions. The cases will follow a statutory schedule and are expected to take approximately 13 months to complete.

Linear hydraulic cylinders are highly engineered products. They act as a mechanical actuator that creates linear force or motion using fluid pressure. Common industrial applications for hydraulic cylinders are in (1) elevators, lifts, and jacks; (2) manufacturing machinery that requires pushing, pulling, shearing, compacting, or bending of materials; (3) mobile equipment such as dump trucks, garbage trucks, lift trailers, construction equipment, earth moving equipment, and agricultural equipment; and (4) material handling equipment (e.g., forklift trucks, telehandlers and liftgates), among many other uses.

The products covered by the petitions include certain linear acting hydraulic cylinders with barrels made of steel, a bore size (inner diameter) of 25.4 mm (one inch) or more, and a return (retracted) length of 102.1 mm (four inches) or more. The petitions also cover certain steel barrel components, certain steel piston rod components, and components attached to, assembled with, or shipped with covered barrels or piston rods. The scope also includes hydraulic cylinders meeting the physical description that are attached to or imported with certain equipment or parts of equipment classified in Chapter 84 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States. Pneumatic cylinders are excluded from the scope.

SOURCE U.S. Transformer Fair Trade Coalition