US Quick Service Restaurants Market 2017-2021 Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 3.03%

The "Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Quick service restaurants market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% during the period 2017-2021.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing innovations in food packaging. Owing to the increasing focus on sustainability, vendors have started adopting new packaging designs. Environment-friendly productions and solutions ensure a reduction in global warming. Quick service restaurant owners develop innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for branding, which, in turn, help increase footfall.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing innovation and customization in food menu. Customers at quick service outlets prefer fresh flavors and are willing to try existing food products with new exotic flavors. The millennials, i.e., the people aged between 20 and 35 years, are the key consumers of fast food and are inclined to taste new cuisines.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rising preference for home-cooked food. With the rising health consciousness among consumers, the popularity of fresh food and home-cooked meals is growing as they offer nutrition and are free from artificial ingredients such as taste enhancers and allergens. The factors that drive the consumption of fast food have been altered from tasty and affordable to nutritious, minimally processed, and organic.
Key Vendors
- Chick-fil-A
- Domino's Pizza
- McDonald's
- Restaurant Brand International
- Subway
Other Prominent Vendors
- Arby's IP Holder
- Autogrill
- Carl's Jr. Restaurants
- Cajun Operating Company
- AM.D.Q.
- Del Taco
- In-N-Out Burgers
- Jack in the Box
- Jollibee Foods Corporation
- Little Caesar Enterprises
- Papa John's International
- America's Drive-In Brand Properties
- Telepizza
- Whataburger
- White Castle Management
Key Topics Covered
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Market Outline
Part 05: Market Landscape
Market Ecosystem
Market Characteristics
Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Market Definition
Market Size and Forecast - Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Service Type
Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Service Type
Comparison by Service Type
Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Eat-In Service
Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Takeaway Service
Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Drive-Thru Service
Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Home Delivery Service
Market Opportunity by Service Type
Part 09: Market Segmentation by Product
Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Product Menu Type
Comparison by Product Menu Type
Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Food
Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Beverage
Market Opportunity by Product Menu Type
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers and Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Increasing Innovations in Food Packaging
Growing Use of Mobile Applications
Increasing Innovation and Customization of Menu
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Vendor Overview
Other Prominent Vendors
