U.S. Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill to Establish July 20 as Lunar Landing Day -- A National Day of Observance

Legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) with bipartisan support from U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) now advances to the U.S. House of Representatives

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Senate today passed bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) with bipartisan support from U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) to designate July 20 as Lunar Landing Day, a national day of observance honoring the Apollo 11 mission and one of the greatest achievements in American history. Once the bill is approved by both Houses, it will go to the President for signing.

The legislation commemorates July 20, 1969, when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the Moon while Michael Collins orbited above in the command module Columbia. More than celebrating a single mission, the bill recognizes the vision, ingenuity and determination that established America's leadership in space exploration and continues to inspire generations of scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and explorers.

The legislation has earned the support of the four surviving moonwalkers—Buzz Aldrin (Apollo 11), Dave Scott (Apollo 15), Charlie Duke (Apollo 16) and Jack Schmitt (Apollo 17)—as well as former NASA flight directors, astronauts, museum leaders and space advocates nationwide. A growing coalition includes supporters in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with organizations such as The Explorers Club, the National Space Society, the Aldrin Family Foundation and more than 40 museums and science centers.

The legislation also comes as the United States enters a new era of lunar exploration through NASA's Artemis program, which will return astronauts to the Moon and pave the way for future missions deeper into space.

As the nation celebrates America's 250th anniversary, supporters say Lunar Landing Day offers a fitting opportunity to recognize one of the country's greatest achievements while inspiring future generations to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and careers.

The legislation follows years of work by the nonpartisan Lunar Landing Day Initiative, founded by Robert Slater, M.D., who has worked alongside astronauts, educators, business leaders, historians, veterans and civic organizations to establish permanent national recognition for the Apollo 11 mission.

"We're deeply grateful to Senators Sheehy and Kelly for their bipartisan leadership," said Slater. "Landing on the Moon wasn't simply a victory for NASA—it was a triumph of American ingenuity, determination and collaboration. Today's Senate passage brings us one step closer to ensuring future generations understand what Americans can accomplish when we unite behind an ambitious goal."

The bill now moves to the U.S. House of Representatives. If approved by the House and signed by the President, July 20 would be observed annually as Lunar Landing Day, a national day of observance—not a federal holiday—encouraging schools, museums, science centers and communities to hold educational programming and civic events celebrating America's legacy of exploration, innovation and discovery.

For more information, visit lunarlandingday.net.

About the Lunar Landing Day Initiative

The Lunar Landing Day Initiative is a nonpartisan, grassroots effort dedicated to establishing July 20 as Lunar Landing Day, a permanent national day of observance honoring the Apollo 11 mission and inspiring future generations through America's legacy of exploration, innovation and discovery.

SOURCE Lunar Landing Day