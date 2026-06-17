U.S. Travel Association and Zartico form a strategic partnership to advance destination intelligence capabilities across U.S. Travel's membership network

SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zartico and U.S. Travel Association today announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing destination intelligence capabilities across the U.S. Travel membership network.

Through this collaboration, the organizations will launch joint research initiatives focused on destination trends and visitor intelligence, delivering timely insights to industry stakeholders. They will explore new ways to leverage data and analytics to better understand visitor behavior, strengthen destination performance insights, and support informed decision-making across the U.S. travel ecosystem. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering destinations and industry leaders with actionable intelligence and will additionally prioritize value creation for U.S. Travel members by offering access to advanced analytics solutions.

Advancing the Future of Destination Insights

Together, Zartico and U.S. Travel Association intend to collaborate on initiatives that include the joint distribution of insights demonstrating the value of tourism to destinations and stakeholders, as well as ongoing collaboration on methodology refinement and impact measurement. The partnership will also examine emerging opportunities in destination data analytics to help destinations better navigate evolving travel patterns and economic conditions.

"Destinations today need more than data. They need clear, actionable intelligence that helps them understand their visitors and communicate tourism's value to their communities," said Jay Kinghorn, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-founder of Zartico. "Partnering with U.S. Travel Association allows us to collaborate with the leading voice of the U.S. travel industry to explore new ways data and research can strengthen destinations and inform the future of travel."

"High-quality data and research are critical to understanding the evolving dynamics of travel and demonstrating the industry's economic impact," said Joshua Friedlander, Vice President of Research at the U.S. Travel Association. "Working with Zartico provides an opportunity to explore innovative analytical approaches and deepen the insights we can deliver to our members and the broader travel industry."

By combining Zartico's expertise in destination analytics with U.S. Travel Association's leadership in industry research and advocacy, the partnership aims to help destinations and travel organizations better measure tourism's impact, identify emerging opportunities, and make data-informed decisions that support long-term industry growth.

About Zartico

Zartico is a technology company that delivers the clearest view of visitor behavior for the tourism industry. Using advanced data science, AI and proprietary technology, Zartico transforms complex data into actionable intelligence that fuels strategic growth and marketing. Trusted by over 400 Destination Marketing Organizations, Zartico was founded in 2019 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit zartico.com.

About U.S. Travel

U.S. Travel Association is the national, non-profit organization representing the $1.3 trillion travel industry, an essential contributor to the nation's economy and success. U.S. Travel produces programs and insights and advocates for policies to increase travel to and within the United States. Visit ustravel.org for more information.

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SOURCE Zartico