USA DeBusk LLC Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the USA DeBusk LLC cybersecurity incident

DEER PARK, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the USA DeBusk LLC data breach. USA DeBusk LLC experienced a cybersecurity incident on or around September 5, 2025, and determined on July 6, 2026, that an unauthorized third party had obtained personal information — including Social Security numbers, financial account information, and medical and health information. USA DeBusk is offering affected individuals two years of complimentary identity monitoring through Kroll. People who received a USA DeBusk data breach notice may be entitled to compensation and can request a free, confidential case evaluation.

Data Breach at a Glance

Company: USA DeBusk LLC — an industrial services company founded in 2012, specializing in cleaning and infrastructure maintenance.

USA DeBusk LLC — an industrial services company founded in 2012, specializing in cleaning and infrastructure maintenance. Type of incident: Cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to company systems.

Cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to company systems. When it happened: On or around September 5, 2025.

On or around September 5, 2025. When it was confirmed: USA DeBusk determined on July 6, 2026 that an unauthorized third party had obtained personal information.

USA DeBusk determined on July 6, 2026 that an unauthorized third party had obtained personal information. Information exposed: Name, contact information, date of birth, government-issued ID numbers (including Social Security, driver's license, or passport numbers), financial account information, medical and health-related information, health insurance information, and usernames and passwords.

Name, contact information, date of birth, government-issued ID numbers (including Social Security, driver's license, or passport numbers), financial account information, medical and health-related information, health insurance information, and usernames and passwords. Protection offered by USA DeBusk: Two years of complimentary identity monitoring through Kroll — credit monitoring, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration.

Two years of complimentary identity monitoring through Kroll — credit monitoring, consultation, and identity restoration. Investigating firm: Edelson Lechtzin LLP (free case evaluations).

What Happened in the USA DeBusk Data Breach?

USA DeBusk LLC experienced a cybersecurity incident on or around September 5, 2025, involving unauthorized access to certain of its systems. After learning of the issue, USA DeBusk launched an investigation with the help of leading external cybersecurity experts, blocked the unauthorized party's access to its systems, took additional steps to strengthen its safeguards, and reported the incident to law enforcement.

Based on that investigation, USA DeBusk determined on July 6, 2026, that an unauthorized third party had obtained certain personal information, and began notifying affected individuals.

What Information Was Exposed?

According to the USA DeBusk data breach notice, the impacted information varied by individual and may have included:

Name and contact information (postal and email addresses, telephone number)

Date of birth

Government-issued identification numbers (Social Security, driver's license, or passport numbers)

Financial account information (bank account or payment card numbers)

Medical and health-related information

Health insurance information

Usernames and passwords

Exposing Social Security numbers, financial account data, and health information together creates a heightened risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and medical identity theft.

How Did USA DeBusk Respond?

According to its notice, USA DeBusk:

Launched an investigation with leading external cybersecurity experts;

Blocked the unauthorized party's access and implemented additional safeguards;

Reported the incident to law enforcement authorities; and

Arranged two years of complimentary identity monitoring through Kroll, including single-bureau credit monitoring, unlimited fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration by a licensed investigator.

Who May Be Affected by the USA DeBusk Data Breach?

Individuals who received a data breach notification from USA DeBusk LLC may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Because the exposed data may include Social Security numbers, financial account information, and health information, affected individuals should act promptly to protect themselves.

What Are My Legal Options?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the USA DeBusk LLC breach. Enrolling in the identity monitoring USA DeBusk offers does not affect your right to pursue a legal claim. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

What Should I Do Now? Recommended Protective Steps

Confirm your involvement. Check whether you received a data breach notification from USA DeBusk LLC, and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Enroll in the free monitoring. Activate the two years of complimentary identity monitoring USA DeBusk is offering through Kroll at https://enroll.krollmonitoring.com. Monitor your accounts. Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Watch for phishing. Be cautious of unsolicited communications requesting personal information, and avoid clicking links or opening attachments in suspicious emails. Consider a fraud alert or credit freeze. You may place a fraud alert or a security freeze with the three nationwide credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) at no cost. Speak with a data privacy attorney. Contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP for a free, confidential case evaluation to understand your rights.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today:

Marc Edelson, Esq. Edelson Lechtzin LLP 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940 Phone: 844-696-7492 Email: [email protected] Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Frequently Asked Questions About the USA DeBusk Data Breach

When did the USA DeBusk data breach happen? The cybersecurity incident occurred on or around September 5, 2025. USA DeBusk determined on July 6, 2026, that an unauthorized third party had obtained personal information.

What information was exposed in the USA DeBusk breach? The impacted information varied by individual and may have included names, contact information, dates of birth, government-issued ID numbers (including Social Security numbers), financial account information, medical and health information, health insurance information, and usernames and passwords.

Is USA DeBusk offering anything to affected individuals? Yes. USA DeBusk is offering two years of complimentary identity monitoring through Kroll — credit monitoring, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration. Individuals can enroll at https://enroll.krollmonitoring.com.

Do I have to pay for a case evaluation? No. Edelson Lechtzin LLP is offering free, confidential case evaluations to individuals affected by the USA DeBusk data breach.

Does using the free identity monitoring waive my legal rights? No. Accepting USA DeBusk's identity monitoring does not prevent you from pursuing a legal claim.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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