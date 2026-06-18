USA TrackBusway® Makes 225A-per-Phase Track Busway Available as Data Center Busway Demand Grows

Manufacturer-direct platform helps engineers and contractors plan, configure, and purchase Track Busway systems up to 225A per phase, with splitters up to 450A available through TrackBusway.com.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA TrackBusway® today announced that its 225A-per-phase Track Busway system is available for purchase and project support through TrackBusway.com.

As data centers demand more high-ampacity busway, many data center, industrial, and commercial teams face longer buying timelines for overhead power systems. USA TrackBusway gives these teams a manufacturer-direct option for systems up to 225A per phase. Feed sections and splitters rated up to 450A can be used to divide runs into two 225A-per-phase sections and help scale power where needed.

Open-slot 225A-per-phase Track Busway showing a feed section and breakered receptacle tap-off unit installed along the run.

Engineers, contractors, and project teams can review configurations, request layout support, and purchase the 225A-per-phase Track Busway system at https://trackbusway.com/pages/225a-track-busway.

The system is designed for facilities that need overhead power that can change with the space. Common uses include data centers, manufacturing lines, robotics cells, logistics facilities, laboratories, and commercial spaces.

Track Busway uses a continuous plug-in busway design. Power drops, outlet boxes, and lighting fixtures can be installed along the run instead of only at fixed points. Feed sections can also be added where needed to scale capacity, help control voltage drop, and support future equipment changes.

"A 450A splitter can divide a run into two 225A-per-phase sections, helping teams scale power while keeping continuous plug-in flexibility," said Joseph Tembo, Electrical Engineer at USA TrackBusway®.

Product and project support includes:

systems up to 225A per phase

continuous plug-in access along the run

feed sections that can be added where needed

splitters rated up to 450A to divide runs into two 225A-per-phase sections

support for power drops, outlet boxes, and lighting fixtures

BIM tools and technical documents

layout support through TrackBusway.com

Additional information about Track Busway architecture and applications can be found at:

https://trackbusway.com/pages/track-busway

About USA TrackBusway®

USA TrackBusway® manufactures modular overhead electrical distribution systems designed for environments where layouts, equipment, and power needs evolve. The USA TrackBusway® platform combines continuous plug-in track busway with splitter-enabled distributed feed capability to support scalable overhead power infrastructure in industrial, data center, commercial, laboratory, logistics, and other flexible workspace environments.

Through TrackBusway.com, engineers and project teams can access system resources, installation guidance, BIM tools, layout support, and engineering assistance through a manufacturer-direct, web-first model.

USA TrackBusway® is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Learn more at:

https://trackbusway.com/pages/aboutus

USA TrackBusway® is a registered trademark of USA TrackBusway.

https://trackbusway.com

SOURCE USA TrackBusway