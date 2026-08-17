USANA Introduces 3-in-1 Protein, Creatine, and Electrolyte Drink Mix

Each 50-calorie serving provides 10 g of clear whey protein isolate, 5 g of micronized creatine monohydrate, and more than 600 mg of electrolytes. The formula contains no added sugar*, artificial flavors, or artificial colors and mixes easily with 8–10 ounces of water.

Designed for adults with active lifestyles seeking a simpler way to incorporate protein, creatine, and electrolytes into their daily routine, Clear Protein + Creatine Mix offers a refreshing alternative to traditional protein shakes while combining three commonly separate products into one daily drink.

One Drink. Three Jobs.

Each serving provides 5 g of micronized creatine monohydrate—an amount that has been extensively studied—along with 10 g of clear whey protein isolate and more than 600 mg of electrolytes.

By combining these three ingredients in a single product, Clear Protein + Creatine Mix simplifies a daily wellness routine without sacrificing meaningful ingredient levels.

"Consumers increasingly want effective nutrition that's simple to use and enjoyable to drink," said Brent Neidig, chief commercial officer at USANA. "Clear Protein + Creatine Mix brings together protein, creatine, and electrolytes in one refreshing drink, making it easier to support everyday wellness and active lifestyles."

Designed for Everyday Performance

Clear Protein + Creatine Mix is designed to fit into any daily routine, from busy mornings and workouts to travel and on-the-go lifestyles. It is available in Twisted Citrus and Green Apple flavors in both 20-serving bags and 14-count single-serve packet boxes.

Olympic luge silver medalist Chris Mazdzer has already incorporated Clear Protein + Creatine Mix into his own routine:

"As an Olympic athlete, I want my nutrition to work as hard as I do, without making it complicated," Mazdzer said. "Clear Protein + Creatine Mix gives me protein and creatine in one simple, refreshing drink. It is an easy addition to my routine, whether I'm training, traveling, or just trying to stay consistent."

Developed by USANA's in-house scientists, Clear Protein + Creatine Mix is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility where each batch is tested to meet the company's quality, purity, and potency standards.

"Consumers have traditionally had to choose between protein, creatine, or hydration support depending on their goals," said Dr. Kathryn Armstrong, PhD, chief scientific officer, USANA Health Sciences. "We built this formula around research-backed ingredients to provide meaningful contribution of each in a refreshing format that's easy to use every day."

*Not a low-calorie food.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA (NYSE: USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive® skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthy, vibrant lives. USANA products are trusted by elite athletes, Olympians, and health-conscious consumers in more than 25 countries worldwide.

Learn more at USANA.com or explore the science behind USANA products at AskTheScientists.com.

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SOURCE USANA