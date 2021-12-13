USD 461.19 Million Growth in Smoke Detectors Market | Increase In Residential Construction to Boost Growth | Technavio

Smoke Detectors Market 2020-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Manufacturers are rapidly developing advanced products at low prices to gain major market share in a highly competitive market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Market players are offering innovative products and engaging in partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, In July 2021, ABB Ltd. acquired ASTI Mobile Robotics Group to drive the next generation of flexible automation with autonomous mobile robots. In October 2021, Carrier Global Corp. had completed the acquisition of Nlyte Software.

Some of the key market players covered in this report are:

ABB Ltd.

BRK Brands Inc.

Carrier Global Corp.

Hochiki America Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Universal Security Instruments Inc.

Smoke Detectors Market 2020-2025: Drivers and Challenges

The increase in residential construction is notably driving the smoke detectors market growth. There has been a growing emphasis on safety measures, primarily due to accidents and related casualties in residential buildings in recent years. Governments in advanced and emerging economies are increasingly adopting residential safety standards. These growing initiatives of making mandatory safety standards are further likely to influence the smoke detector market demand during the forecast period. In addition, other factors such as growing replacement demand and stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standards are also expected to influence the market positively during the next few years.

However, disposal of smoke detectors, late or no set-off of smoke detectors, and increase in price wars among existing vendors are some of the key challenges that are expected to hinder the market's growth in forthcoming years.

Smoke Detectors Market 2020-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Commercial And Public



Residential



Industrial

The smoke detectors market share growth by the commercial and public segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment will continue to remain the highest market growth contributor owing to increasing growth in commercial and public space constructions, as well as the regulations mandating and underlying the installation of smoke detectors.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

APAC will account for 30% of the smoke detector market's growth throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the presence of strict regulatory mandates and increased awareness toward fire safety compliance across end-user industries. China and India are the key markets for smoke detectors in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Smoke Detectors Market 2020-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smoke detectors market report covers the following areas:

Smoke Detectors Market 2020-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist smoke detectors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smoke detectors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smoke detectors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smoke detectors market vendors

Smoke Detectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 461.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., BRK Brands Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Hochiki America Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Universal Security Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

