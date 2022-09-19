USD 490.64 Mn Growth in Viral Vectors Market, Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The viral vectors market growth will be driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The prevalence and incidence of life-threatening diseases are increasing, despite advances in treatment options. According to the CDC, in 2020, an estimated 1.1 million adults and adolescents in the US had HIV. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), 560 000 people in the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA) were diagnosed with HIV in 2020. Thus, the rising prevalence of such diseases has encouraged vendors to develop curative therapies using viral vectors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Viral Vectors Market 2022-2026

The viral vectors market size is expected to grow by USD 490.64 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.23% during the forecast period.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Viral Vectors Market: Trend

The increasing number of R&D activities for the development of gene therapies and vaccines using viral vectors is one of the trends in the market. Researchers are focusing on the development of gene therapies and vaccines using viral vectors. For instance, Lokon Pharma AB is conducting a Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate LOAd703, along with the standard of care chemotherapy, on patients with cancer, including pancreatic, colorectal, biliary, and ovarian cancer. OAd703 is an immunostimulatory gene therapy that uses a selection replication-competent adenovirus vector. Thus, the rising number of R&D activities for the development of gene therapies and vaccines using viral vectors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Viral Vectors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report has been segmented by application (gene therapy and vaccines) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

By geography, North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the strong prevalence of infectious and non-infectious diseases and the rising investments in developing gene therapies and vaccines. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the viral vectors market in North America.

By application, the gene therapy segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Viral vectors are used for treating various disorders, such as hematologic, cardiovascular, metabolic, ophthalmologic, and infectious diseases, as well as several types of cancer. The use of viral vectors in gene therapy is a method that can achieve the targeted, direct, and in-vivo delivery of genes into the host. Thus, the advantages of gene therapy will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The point of care diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 13.09 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Pharmacogenomics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pharmacogenomics market share is expected to increase by USD 2.50 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Viral Vectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.23% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 490.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Batavia Biosciences BV, Bayer AG, Catalent Inc., Creative Biogene, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FinVector Oy, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, Institut Merieux, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Oxford Biomedica Plc, REGENXBIO Inc, Sirion Biotech GmbH, Takara Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., uniQure NV, and Virovek Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Gene therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Gene therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Batavia Biosciences BV

Exhibit 85: Batavia Biosciences BV - Overview



Exhibit 86: Batavia Biosciences BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Batavia Biosciences BV - Key offerings

10.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 88: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 89: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.5 Creative Biogene

Exhibit 92: Creative Biogene - Overview



Exhibit 93: Creative Biogene - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Creative Biogene - Key offerings

10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 95: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 98: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 FinVector Oy

Exhibit 100: FinVector Oy - Overview



Exhibit 101: FinVector Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: FinVector Oy - Key offerings

10.8 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp

Exhibit 103: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Overview



Exhibit 104: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 105: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Segment focus

10.9 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 112: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 113: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 115: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.11 Oxford Biomedica Plc

Exhibit 117: Oxford Biomedica Plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: Oxford Biomedica Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Oxford Biomedica Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Oxford Biomedica Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 121: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio