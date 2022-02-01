USD 503.96 mn Growth in Business Continuity Management Solutions Market | Technavio

The business continuity management solutions market covers the following areas:

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market Sizing

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market Forecast

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., NAVEX Global Inc., Quantivate LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SAP SE, and X2nSat Inc. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers solutions for business continuity management that provide strategic alignment to business objectives, recovery of business process after cyber attack, and exclusive service support.

The company offers solutions for business continuity management that provide strategic alignment to business objectives, recovery of business process after cyber attack, and exclusive service support. International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers solutions for business continuity management that provide business continuity planning, IT data backup and disaster recovery strategy, crisis management team, maintenance and testing.

The company offers solutions for business continuity management that provide business continuity planning, IT data backup and disaster recovery strategy, crisis management team, maintenance and testing. LogicManager Inc. - The company offers solutions for business continuity management with products like disaster scenario planning exercise and testing software, event response software, business impact analysis, BCP development software.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-user:

Large Enterprise:



The large enterprise segment contributed largely to the overall market growth in 2020.



SME

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the rising incidence of cyberattacks. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US will contribute to the highest market growth in the region.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers and Challenges Impacting the Business Continuity Management Solutions Market

Market Driver:

Growing demand for business continuity management solutions from various industries:

The adoption of business continuity management solutions by end-user industries, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and healthcare, has increased significantly.

Market Challenge:

System integration and interoperability issues:

The adoption of advanced technologies in many industry verticals, such as the BFSI, telecom, transportation, and public sectors, is increasing significantly, which is rising system integration and interoperability issues. Many organizations face integration problems while implementing business continuity management software.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Related Reports:

Procurement Analytics Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.82% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 503.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., NAVEX Global Inc., Quantivate LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SAP SE, and X2nSat Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio