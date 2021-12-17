USD 6.94 bn growth in Yeast Market from 2020 to 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with AB Mauri Ltd., Alto Ingredients Inc. & AngelYeast Co. Ltd | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Yeast Market 2021-2025:Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Yeast Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenge

The product launches of food and beverages using yeast varieties, new innovations in the yeast industry, strategic initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the fluctuation in prices of raw materials for yeast products will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Yeast Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Food and Beverage



Feed and Other Yeast Application

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

Type

Baker's Yeast



Brewer's Yeast



Feed Yeast



Bio-ethanol Yeast



Other Yeast

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Yeast Market 2021-2025:Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

31% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France and Germany are the key markets for yeast in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and South American regions. The rising awareness regarding the use of yeast and its derivative due to its clean label status will facilitate the yeast market growth in Europe over the forecast period.



The yeast market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant for revenue generation. The global yeast market in the food and beverage sector is growing at a fast pace and is expected to retain this during the forecast period due to the high demand for specialized yeast to improve the quality of food and beverages.

Yeast Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist yeast market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the yeast market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the yeast market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of yeast market vendors

