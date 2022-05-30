USD 617.6 Mn growth in Digital Pathology Market size | High growth expected in North America | Technavio

May 30, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pathology Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 617.6 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the vendor landscape, growth opportunities across business segments, and market growth across regions.
Vendor Landscape
The global digital pathology market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a few established vendors. They are identified based on their revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials.
The growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, issues regarding privacy and safety of a digital database might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3DHISTECH Ltd., Co-Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Koninklijke Philips NV, Olympus Corp., and Sectra AB are among some of the major market participants.
Digital Pathology Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global digital pathology market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Digital Slide Scanner
- Software
The digital slide scanner software segment will have the largest share of the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
About 39% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced pathology practices by healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the presence of a large number of key vendors and the growing US FDA approval of whole slide imaging systems used in digital pathology workflows will foster the growth of the digital pathology market in North America.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digital pathology market report covers the following areas:
- Digital Pathology Market Size
- Digital Pathology Market Trends
- Digital Pathology Market Industry Analysis
Digital Pathology Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital pathology market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital pathology market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital pathology market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital pathology market vendors
|
Digital Pathology Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.02%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 617.6 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.61
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, France, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3DHISTECH Ltd., Co-Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Koninklijke Philips NV, Olympus Corp., and Sectra AB
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
