USD 63.4 Mn Growth in Air Starter Market, Increase in Oil and Gas E&P Activities to Drive Growth - Technavio

Air Starter Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

An increase in oil and gas E&P activities is driving the growth of the market. Unconventional oil and gas E&P activities have become alternatives to conventional production. Several countries are planning to start production from offshore oil and gas fields. For instance, Norway plans to expand its offshore oil E&P activities. Therefore, the rise in oil and gas E&P activities is expected to fuel the demand for air starters. These factors will propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

The high failure rate of air turbine components challenges the growth of the market. An air starter system is a power source that provides the initial rotation required to start air turbine engines. Turbines need to be highly reliable. Any damage to the air turbine system can adversely impact the entire operation of the air turbine, which can result in its breakdown. This can pose a major challenge to the growth of the air starter market during the forecast period.

Air Starter Market 2022-2026: Scope

The air starter market report covers the following areas:

Air Starter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Air Starter Components, Austart Air Starters, Dusterloh Fluidtechnik GmbH, Energotech AG, Gali, Industrial Power Units Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KH Equipment, Komarine Co., Maradyne Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Miller Air Starter Co. Inc., Power Force Technologies Pte Ltd., POWER WORKS Pty Ltd., TDI Air Starters, and The Rowland Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Air Starter Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Turbine Air Starter



Vane Air Starter

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Air Starter Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist air starter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air starter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air starter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air starter market, vendors

Air Starter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 63.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Air Starter Components, Austart Air Starters, Dusterloh Fluidtechnik GmbH, Energotech AG, Gali, Industrial Power Units Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KH Equipment, Komarine Co., Maradyne Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Miller Air Starter Co. Inc., Power Force Technologies Pte Ltd., POWER WORKS Pty Ltd., TDI Air Starters, and The Rowland Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

