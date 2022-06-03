USD 830.87 Mn growth in Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America| 75% of the growth to originate from the US| Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chase Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Rapid adoption of baby diapers in the region has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, environmental pollution might hamper the market growth.

Mobile Map Market Segmentation

Application

Baby Diapers

Adult Incontinence Products

Feminine Hygiene

Agriculture

Others

Geography

US

Canada

Mexico

The infant diapers category will grow its market share of superabsorbent polymers in North America. Due to factors such as an increase in dual-income households and increased hygiene awareness, the market for baby diapers is expected to develop significantly.

Mobile Map Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The superabsorbent polymers market in North America report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rapid adoption of baby diapers in the region due to growing hygiene concerns and the entry of new players in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America growth during the next few years.

Mobile Map Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist superabsorbent polymers market in North America growth during the next five years

Estimation of the superabsorbent polymers market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the superabsorbent polymers market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of superabsorbent polymers market in North America , vendors

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Scope in North America Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 830.87 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.55 Regional analysis North America Performing market contribution US at 75% Key consumer countries US, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chase Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis : Diversified chemicals

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: North America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: North America market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Baby diapers

Adult incontinence products

Feminine hygiene

Agriculture

Others

Exhibit 21: Application- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Application

5.3 Baby diapers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Baby diapers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Baby diapers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Adult incontinence products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Adult incontinence products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Adult incontinence products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Feminine hygiene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Feminine hygiene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Feminine hygiene - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

US

Canada

Mexico

Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison

7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rapid adoption of baby diapers in the region

8.1.2 Growing concerns regarding hygiene

8.1.3 Increasing R&D investments by vendors

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Environmental pollution

8.2.2 Stringent government regulations

8.2.3 Fluctuation in raw material prices

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Adoption of bio-based superabsorbent polymers

8.3.2 Vendors strategies

8.3.3 Rising demand for smart polymers in biomedical field

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 50: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key news

Exhibit 53: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 55: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 58: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 60: BASF SE - Overview

Exhibit 61: BASF SE - Business segments

Exhibit 62: BASF SE - Key news

Exhibit 63: BASF SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Chase Corp.

Exhibit 65: Chase Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Chase Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Chase Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Chase Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 69: Evonik Industries AG - Overview

Exhibit 70: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Evonik Industries AG - Key news

Exhibit 72: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.8 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 74: Kao Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Kao Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Kao Corp - Key news

Exhibit 77: Kao Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 79: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 80: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 82: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 87: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 90: Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 92: Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 95: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 96: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 97: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 99: Research Methodology

Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 101: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

