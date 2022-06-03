USD 830.87 Mn growth in Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America| 75% of the growth to originate from the US| Technavio

Jun 03, 2022, 02:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America, operating under the global materials market. The latest report on Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America estimates it to register a growth of USD 830.87 million, at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chase Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Rapid adoption of baby diapers in the region has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, environmental pollution might hamper the market growth.
- Application
- Baby Diapers
- Adult Incontinence Products
- Feminine Hygiene
- Agriculture
- Others
- Geography
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
The infant diapers category will grow its market share of superabsorbent polymers in North America. Due to factors such as an increase in dual-income households and increased hygiene awareness, the market for baby diapers is expected to develop significantly.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The superabsorbent polymers market in North America report covers the following areas:
- Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America Size
- Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America Trends
- Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rapid adoption of baby diapers in the region due to growing hygiene concerns and the entry of new players in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America growth during the next few years.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist superabsorbent polymers market in North America growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the superabsorbent polymers market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the superabsorbent polymers market in North America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of superabsorbent polymers market in North America, vendors
Superabsorbent Polymers Market Scope in North America
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 830.87 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
3.55
Regional analysis
North America
Performing market contribution
US at 75%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, and Mexico
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chase Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 07: Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis : Diversified chemicals
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 12: North America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: North America market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Baby diapers
- Adult incontinence products
- Feminine hygiene
- Agriculture
- Others
Exhibit 21: Application- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Application
5.3 Baby diapers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Baby diapers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Baby diapers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Adult incontinence products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Adult incontinence products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Adult incontinence products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Feminine hygiene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: Feminine hygiene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Feminine hygiene - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 34: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison
7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 39: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 41: Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 42: Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rapid adoption of baby diapers in the region
8.1.2 Growing concerns regarding hygiene
8.1.3 Increasing R&D investments by vendors
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Environmental pollution
8.2.2 Stringent government regulations
8.2.3 Fluctuation in raw material prices
Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Adoption of bio-based superabsorbent polymers
8.3.2 Vendors strategies
8.3.3 Rising demand for smart polymers in biomedical field
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 47: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Exhibit 50: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
Exhibit 51: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key news
Exhibit 53: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
10.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.
Exhibit 55: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 56: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 57: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 58: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus
10.5 BASF SE
Exhibit 60: BASF SE - Overview
Exhibit 61: BASF SE - Business segments
Exhibit 62: BASF SE - Key news
Exhibit 63: BASF SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: BASF SE - Segment focus
10.6 Chase Corp.
Exhibit 65: Chase Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 66: Chase Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 67: Chase Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: Chase Corp. - Segment focus
10.7 Evonik Industries AG
Exhibit 69: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
Exhibit 70: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
Exhibit 71: Evonik Industries AG - Key news
Exhibit 72: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
10.8 Kao Corp.
Exhibit 74: Kao Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 75: Kao Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 76: Kao Corp - Key news
Exhibit 77: Kao Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: Kao Corp. - Segment focus
10.9 LG Chem Ltd.
Exhibit 79: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 80: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 81: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 82: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 83: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus
10.10 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 84: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 85: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 86: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 87: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 88: Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.11 Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 89: Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 90: Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 91: Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 92: Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 93: Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.12 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 94: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 95: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 96: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 97: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 99: Research Methodology
Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 101: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
