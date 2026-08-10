Used Aircraft Inventory Remains Low Compared to Year-Ago Levels While Asking Values See Mixed Trends

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftValuation. AircraftValuation is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind Value Insight Portal (VIP and VIP+). Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, VIP identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model-year equipment actively in use.

Market Report Details

This report includes detailed analyses of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets, along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston-single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

Inventory levels in the pre-owned jet market are trending down. Inventory levels decreased 1.23% M/M and 22.97% Y/Y in July. The used super mid jet segment experienced the largest M/M inventory change, down 13.4%, while the used large jet segment registered the largest Y/Y change, down 39.6%.

Used jet asking prices were up 3.02% M/M but down 1.06% Y/Y in July and are trending down. The pre-owned light jet category had the largest M/M asking value change, up 7%, while the used large jet category registered the largest Y/Y change, down 3.4%.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston-Single Aircraft

Inventory levels of used single-engine piston aircraft decreased 2.5% M/M and 17.01% Y/Y in July and are trending down.

Asking values were up 0.09% M/M but down 0.37% Y/Y in July and are trending down.

Global Used Turboprop Aircraft

Inventory levels in the pre-owned turboprop market are trending down. In July, inventory levels rose 0.68% M/M but declined 17.74% Y/Y.

Asking values rose 0.91% M/M and 4.64% Y/Y and are trending up.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels in the used Robinson piston helicopter market are trending down. Inventory levels fell 3.45% M/M and 8.7% Y/Y in July.

Asking values increased 5.43% M/M and 7.83% Y/Y and are trending up.

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About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information through trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global platforms, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by VIP+ and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

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SOURCE Sandhills Global