UST Opens New Global Headquarters in Aliso Viejo, California

Cutting-edge research facilities and collaborative spaces to serve as a global hub for UST's AI and digital innovation efforts

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has unveiled its new state-of-the-art global headquarters in Aliso Viejo, California, US, establishing a strategic innovation hub that will accelerate the company's AI, engineering, and digital transformation capabilities for clients worldwide. The new office at 101 Enterprise, Suite 300, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656, will serve as the global hub for 30,000+ UST employees in more than 30 countries.

The new office has been designed from the ground up to meet UST's emerging needs in an era defined by rapid growth, AI innovation, and an increasing global workforce. Flexible meeting spaces, collaborative work areas, and modern amenities create an open and engaging environment where employees and clients can work side by side to solve complex business challenges.

The office is also home to the UST Experience Design Center (XDC), a first-of-its-kind facility that closes the gap between the immense promise of artificial intelligence and its real-world application. The XDC is simultaneously a dynamic experience laboratory, a high-performance compute ecosystem, and an adaptive client experience zone that makes cutting-edge digital breakthroughs uniquely accessible to visitors. The XDC demonstrates UST's ability to move beyond concepts and pilots by giving clients a secure environment where they can experience, test, and validate AI-powered solutions prior to deployment.

The location and setting of the company's new headquarters embody core UST values by placing an emphasis on work-life balance for employees. Conveniently situated just a short distance from the Pacific Ocean and within walking distance of Aliso Viejo Town Center, the office boasts stunning views of southern Orange County and the picturesque Saddleback Mountain range.

"The opening of our new global headquarters is a testament to the growth and ambition of UST. The new office will foster greater collaboration between teams located across the world and enhance our ability to deliver innovative digital solutions and utilize our deep industry expertise to achieve results for clients and partners," said Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Financial Officer, UST.

The opening of the new global headquarters was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Aliso Viejo Mayor Max Duncan and UST leaders, including Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer; Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Financial Officer; Krishna Prasad, Chief Information Officer; Gilroy Mathew, Chief Operating Officer; Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Operating Officer; Leslie Schultz, Chief Marketing Officer; and Colleen Doherty, Chief People Officer.

The occasion was also commemorated with congratulatory messages from Heather Stanek, Co-President of the Aliso Viejo Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Steven S. Choi, California State Senator representing the 37th District; Congresswoman Young Kim, representing California's 40th Congressional District; and Assemblymember Diane Dixon, representing California's 72nd Assembly District, all of whom recognized UST's continued investment in southern California and its contribution to innovation, economic growth, and job creation in the region.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive business outcomes. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

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SOURCE UST