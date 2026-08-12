USTDA Announces the Inaugural Luzon Economic Corridor Investment Forum

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency announced that the governments of the United States of America, the Republic of the Philippines and Japan will co-host the inaugural Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) Investment Forum on September 10-11, 2026, in Manila, Philippines. Sponsored by USTDA, the Forum will bring together 600 international investors, industry leaders, project developers, and government officials to showcase opportunities in the LEC and connect investors with infrastructure projects ready for financing.

"America's leadership in the Indo-Pacific is built on trusted partnerships and a shared commitment to secure, high-quality infrastructure," said Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA's Deputy Director. "The LEC Investment Forum brings together the United States, Japan, the Philippines and partner nations from across the world around one goal: turning priority projects into commercial reality, while advancing our collective vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific."

U.S., Philippines and Japan to Host Inaugural Luzon Economic Corridor Investment Forum in Manila Post this

The event will feature keynote remarks, panel discussions, project showcases and networking opportunities focused on advanced manufacturing, digital connectivity, energy, transportation and logistics, and private capital and financing connections. Partners include Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Republic of Korea, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Forum highlights will include:

Highlights of a curated pipeline of priority infrastructure projects seeking investors, commercial partners, and project development support.

Sessions to gain insights into the Philippines' investment climate, economic priorities and policy reforms shaping growth across the Corridor.

Structured breakout sessions, expo and deal-making room, and receptions with senior government leaders, investors, developers, technology providers, financiers and project sponsors.

Remarks from senior officials and executives from the Philippines, the United States, Japan and partner countries shaping the future of the Corridor.

Site visits to prospective projects at Subic Bay, Clark and Batangas.

The Luzon Economic Corridor connects Subic Bay, Clark, Manila and Batangas and represents the Philippines' largest economic engine, accounting for approximately 50% of the country's gross domestic product and serving as a hub for manufacturing, logistics and trade.

Registration, the latest agenda, confirmed speakers and media information are available at www.lecinvestmentforum.com. Media registration will close on September 2, 2026.

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency is the U.S. government's first mover on critical infrastructure development in emerging markets, advancing the shared strategic priorities of the United States and our overseas partners while creating opportunities to deploy trusted U.S. solutions. USTDA funds the upfront technical work that accelerates the development of infrastructure projects, helping them attract the financing they need for implementation and procurement of U.S. goods and services.

SOURCE U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)