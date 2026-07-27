Utz Brands, Inc. Investigated for Breaches of Fiduciary Duty - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - UTZ

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DJS Law Group LLP

Jul 27, 2026, 04:51 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Groupannounces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofUtz Brands, Inc. ("Utz" or "the Company") (NYSE: UTZ) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Utz board breached its fiduciary duties to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

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