UTZ Stock Drop: Utz Brands Announced $14.25 per share Transaction Leads to Investigation by BFA Law

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that it is investigating the take-private merger of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ), through which the founding Rice and Lissette family (through various entities) will own 50% of the post-merger company.

If you are a current shareholder of Utz Brands, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/utz-brands-investigation.

Key Details of the Utz Brands ($UTZ) Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Breaches of Fiduciary Duty in connection with Intersnack Group's offer to acquire Utz Brands for $14.25 per share.

Breaches of Fiduciary Duty in connection with Intersnack Group's offer to acquire Utz Brands for $14.25 per share. Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Why is the Utz Brands Transaction being Investigated?

On July 21, 2026, Utz announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement under which Intersnack Group will acquire all Utz Class A Common Stock for $14.25 per share in cash. As a part of the merger, the Rice and Lissette family (as well as certain affiliates) have agreed to vote shares representing approximately 42% of Utz' common stock in favor of the transaction.

After the merger, the Rice and Lissette family group will own 50% of the post-merger company, representing an approximate 8% gain in their collective ownership. Public shareholders, who are being asked to vote to approve the transaction, have not had the same opportunity to roll their shares into the post-merger entity.

BFA is investigating whether the negotiation or terms of the merger may represent a breach of fiduciary duty by any of Utz' directors, or by the Rice and Lissette family as potential controllers of the corporation.

Click here for more information:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/utz-brands-investigation

What Can You Do?

If you are a current holder of Utz stock, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/utz-brands-investigation

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named "Elite Trial Lawyers" by the National Law Journal, "Litigation Stars" by Benchmark Litigation, among the top "500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers" by Lawdragon, "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar" by Law360 and "SuperLawyers" by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: "[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area," "[t]he interest of the client is always front and center," and "[t]here isn't a better firm in this space." One testimonial described the firm as "nimble and entrepreneurial," with a "relentless focus on adding value for clients."

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/utz-brands-investigation

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SOURCE Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP