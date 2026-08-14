UWMC INVESTOR ALERT: UWM Holdings Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the UWM Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) securities between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until October 13, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the UWM class action lawsuit. Captioned Bond v. UWM Holdings Corporation, No. 26-cv-12862 (E.D. Mich.), the UWM class action lawsuit charges UWM and certain of UWM's top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the UWM class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-uwm-holdings-corporation-class-action-lawsuit-uwmc.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: UWM engages in the origination, sale, and servicing residential mortgage lending. According to the complaint, in December 2025, UWM and Two Harbors Investment Corp. signed an all-stock merger agreement valued at $1.3 billion to expand UWM's mortgage servicing rights. Allegedly, in March 2026, Two Harbors Investment Corp. terminated the UWM agreement due to a competing offer and agreed to pay UWM's termination fee.

The UWM class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UWM had deviated from its traditional strategy of not hedging its mortgage servicing rights to take a major hedge position; (ii) UWM over-hedged itself in anticipation of the Two Harbors Investment Corp. transaction; (iii) UWM's purported efforts to balance its risk in fact created an excess hedging risk; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about UWM's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 5, 2026, after the market closed, UWM reported second quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results, allegedly including a nearly $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss which contributed to a $451.9 million second quarter net loss, and that total equity fell 43.6% year over year, reflecting the net loss and derivative-related charges. Then, on August 6, 2026, UWM held an earnings call in connection with its second quarter 2026 financial results. According to the complaint, UWM's Chief Executive Officer, Mathew Ishbia, disclosed "[w]e were over-hedged, if you think of it that way, protecting against the Two Harbors transaction" and that "[w]e don't traditionally hedge our MSRs [Mortgage Servicing Rights]" but "when you're going through and acquiring a company like Two Harbors and a massive MSR book… it created a little more risk. So . . . we did put a hedge on to protect against that risk and then a lot of things happen[ed]…and then obviously, the Two Harbors transaction went away. And so a confluence of events that created a hedge loss." On this news, the price of UWM shares fell nearly 35%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired UWM securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the UWM class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the UWM class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the UWM class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the UWM class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP