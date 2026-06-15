STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaja AB, an emerging leader in next-generation solar tracking technologies, has raised €3.1 million in seed funding, bringing total capital to date from equity investment and grants to €6 million. The new round was led by The Footprint Firm, with participation from node.vc.

Vaja Raises €3.1 Million Seed Round to Bring Next-Generation Solar Tracking to Market

The funding will be used to accelerate Vaja's market entry and product validation. Specifically, Vaja will use the funds to deliver the company's solar tracking technology across numerous customer installations, advance Vaja's core solar tracking innovations, and carefully scale the team.

Horizontal solar tracking went from niche to global standard within a decade, transforming the economics of solar at lower latitudes. Vaja is building the equivalent for the other half of the planet. VajaTrack™, the world's first cost-efficient vertical single-axis tracking system, delivers 25-50% higher revenue versus fixed-mount installations across Europe, most of North America, and large parts of Asia by capturing both higher energy output and more valuable morning and evening electricity prices.

"Vaja is a pioneer for vertical solar tracking technology, a much-needed innovation that harnesses significantly more solar energy across more of the day and year for a significant part of the world," said Henrik Eskilsson, Vaja's CEO. "Over the next decade, we believe that vertical solar tracking can emerge as the dominant form of solar installation beyond 30° latitude, just as horizontal solar tracking has become the standard near the equator."

At a time when European energy security and independence have become strategic imperatives, VajaTrack's ability to increase solar yields substantially across northern latitudes has the potential to make domestic renewable generation more economically competitive, accelerating the transition away from imported energy and toward energy self-sufficiency.

"Solar is fundamental to a credible energy transition, and the companies that will define the next decade are the ones solving the parts that are still genuinely hard. Vaja is one of those companies. VajaTrack solar tracking technology unlocks substantially higher energy where conventional solutions have historically underperformed," said Jakob Wichmann, Co-founder and Partner of The Footprint Firm. "With a founding team that combines deep structural engineering expertise with the commercial track record needed to bring a fundamentally new technology to market, this is exactly the kind of venture we want in our portfolio. We are proud to back Henrik, Anders, and the entire Vaja team as they scale the company and its technology."

Due to strong demand, Vaja is opening additional installation slots for 2026 and is accepting reservations for agricultural installations and for pilot installations with professional developers of solar farms. Learn more here: VajaTrack - Vaja.

About Vaja AB

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Henrik Eskilsson (previous CEO and co-founder of Tobii/Dynavox) and Anders Olsson (founder of Soldags), Vaja develops and supplies a novel solar tracking system that significantly increases both energy production and revenue. Vaja is backed by investments from The Footprint Firm, node.vc, and grants from the Swedish Energy Agency.

SOURCE Vaja AB