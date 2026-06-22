Valiant Energy Management Acquires VanDeMark Chemical

Acquisition Preserves Domestic Specialty Chemical Manufacturing Platform and Positions Business for Future Growth

LOCKPORT, N.Y., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Energy Management, LLC ("Valiant") today announced the acquisition of VanDeMark Chemical ("VDM"), a specialty chemical manufacturer with a 75-year history of serving customers across the defense, pharmaceutical, agricultural, industrial, biotechnology, and specialty chemical sectors.

The acquisition preserves ongoing operations at VanDeMark's Lockport, New York facility and establishes a foundation for future investment, growth, and expansion of the business.

Founded in 1951, VanDeMark Chemical is one of North America's most established producers of phosgene derivatives and specialty chemical intermediates. The company has built its reputation on technical expertise, manufacturing excellence, and a longstanding commitment to safety, quality, and customer service. The company serves customers across a broad range of critical end markets and represents an important part of the domestic specialty chemical supply chain.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome VanDeMark Chemical to Valiant," said Nigel Solida, Chief Executive Officer of Valiant Energy Management. "Throughout this process, we developed a tremendous amount of respect for the people, capabilities, and history of the business. We believe VDM possesses a unique combination of technical expertise, manufacturing infrastructure, and market opportunities that position it for long-term success.

Most importantly, we believe in the people who have kept this business operating through challenging circumstances. We are excited to keep this important facility operating and to work alongside the talented men and women who have made VanDeMark successful. Our commitment is simple: to be active owners, work alongside the team, invest in the business, solve problems, and help create the conditions for long-term growth."

The transaction ensures the continuation of one of North America's most unique specialty chemical manufacturing platforms and preserves important domestic production capabilities serving critical end markets, including defense, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, agriculture, and specialty industrial applications.

Valiant intends to take an active operating role in the business, working closely with employees, customers, and suppliers to strengthen operations, invest in manufacturing capabilities, support innovation, and expand the company's capabilities over time.

"This transaction is highly consistent with Valiant's investment philosophy," said Scott Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer of Valiant Energy Management. "We seek businesses with strong underlying fundamentals, talented people, and opportunities that can beneﬁt from active ownership and long-term investment. VanDeMark represents exactly that type of opportunity.

The company possesses unique technical capabilities, longstanding customer relationships, a highly skilled workforce, and signiﬁcant opportunities for growth. We believe VanDeMark is exceptionally well positioned to beneﬁt from favorable trends across defense, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and specialty industrial markets, and we are excited to support the next phase of its development."

As part of the acquisition, Valiant intends to maintain and grow operations at the Lockport facility while pursuing opportunities to enhance manufacturing capabilities, develop new products, strengthen customer relationships, and expand the business over time.

Peter Young and Stephen Floyd of Young & Partners served as ﬁnancial advisors to Valiant in connection with the acquisition. Valiant was represented by Blank Rome LLP, with Ryan Haddad serving as lead transaction counsel. Balmoral Advisors, led by Chris Cerimele, served as ﬁnancial advisor to the sellers.

About VanDeMark Chemical

VanDeMark Chemical, headquartered in Lockport, New York, is a specialty chemical manufacturer focused on phosgene derivatives, specialty intermediates, and custom chemical products. Since 1951, the company has served customers across industrial, pharmaceutical, agricultural, defense, biotechnology, and specialty chemical markets. VanDeMark is recognized for its technical expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and commitment to safety, quality, and customer service.

About Valiant Energy Management

Valiant Energy Management is a Houston-based owner, operator, and investor focused on acquiring and growing industrial and energy businesses. Valiant takes an active operating approach to its investments, working directly within its businesses to improve operations, allocate capital, develop growth initiatives, and create long-term value. The ﬁrm's portfolio includes energy, industrial, and specialty chemical operations across North America.

Media Contact Candice Gancasz

VanDeMark Chemical Inc.

Email: [email protected] Phone: +1 716 333-3051

Transaction Advisors

Young & Partners: www.youngandpartners.com

SOURCE Valiant Energy Management, LLC